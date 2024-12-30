Park Home residents – apply for your £150 now while funding is still available!

50% of the Charis Park Homes Warm Home Discount scheme has already been allocated within weeks of the scheme opening up to applications. Charis is urging eligible park home residents who have not yet applied to make sure they get their applications in as quickly as possible. Once all funding has been allocated the scheme will close until autumn 2025.

Permanent park home and static caravan residents across England, Scotland and Wales can apply for a £150 payment to help towards their energy costs. The Charis Park Homes Warm Home Discount is an Ofgem regulated, multi-supplier initiative which this year is being generously funded by E.ON Next, Utilita, OVO and Rebel Energy.

See details for the Charis Park Home Warm Home Discount Scheme at www.charisgrants.com/partners/park-homes and apply at www.lightningreach.org/charis

You can apply if you are permanently living in a park home, pay council tax, and either receive means tested government benefits or tax credits, or have a household income of less than £19,978.

Kathy's Story

Lymington, England

“The support has been a lifesaver - I was so desperate before. It’s such a relief to know I can shop and keep my home warm without worry.”​

Feeling isolated and financial struggles

​Since becoming a widow in 2016, Kathy has faced financial hardship, living alone in a park home with high ground rent and heating costs. With her savings depleted, she leads a frugal life, relying on affordable staples and limiting her heating use. Her daughter’s support, including securing pension credit, has been a lifeline.

Heading into winter, Kathy is anxious about rising costs, particularly for heating and food. While the Winter Fuel Allowance will provide short-term relief, she remains worried and carefully budgets to make ends meet.

​"The prices are ridiculous, like my favourite cereal going from £2 to £3.60. The winter fuel allowance will help but I still have to live frugally and watch every penny.”

Overcoming digital barriers to apply for support

​Kathy relies heavily on her daughter for support, as she finds navigating digital processes and identifying trustworthy resources challenging. Fear of scams and a lack of digital skills make it difficult for her to seek help independently. Her daughter discovered the support Charis offers through the Park Homes Warm Home Discount scheme on Martin Lewis's Money Saving Expert website and helped Kathy successfully apply for the support through the Lightning Reach portal last year.

This year, after receiving a notification that the scheme had reopened, Kathy decided to try the application process on her own. To her amazement, she found it much easier than she had expected.

“It was the first time I did it myself, and it was easier than I thought. I don’t even order things online, so I felt like I really achieved something. I was so happy, I phoned my daughter to share the news!”

​Kathy continued to reflect on her experience:

"I couldn’t believe how simple it was - just a matter of clicking a few buttons and answering a couple of questions. Within days, I got a message saying it was approved and the funds were on their way. I was stunned and so happy to find out I was entitled to it again."

Life-changing support and relief

​Kathy received £150 from Charis towards her heating bills, helping her maintain a positive balance with her gas supply. In addition, she was provided with a working fridge/freezer (replacing her broken one) and an air fryer. The award has freed up money to help towards food and other bills.

“The support has been a lifesaver. I was so desperate before, and when I heard the money was coming, I cried for about an hour. It’s such a relief to know I can shop and keep my home warm without worry.”

Kathy continues: “I had never heard of [Charis] before initially applying, I find it incredible that there is something like that to help people, you think it's too good to be true but it's not.”

The Lightning Reach portal and help from our partners at Charis helped Kathy by simplifying the application process for financial support, providing relief for her heating bills, and offering essential items like a fridge/freezer and air fryer, significantly improving her financial stability and peace of mind.