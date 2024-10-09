Parked cars a major factor in road collisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being urged to be cautious of the hazards posed by parked or stationary vehicles, following newly released government figures that highlight their involvement in scores of road collisions.

The online parking platform YourParkingSpace is raising awareness of the findings from the Department for Transport (DfT), which reveal that in 2023, nearly 1,500 reported road collisions involved a stationary or parked vehicle as a contributory factor affecting drivers' vision.

Surprisingly, the data shows that parked or stationary vehicles were linked to more collisions than adverse weather conditions such as rain, sleet, snow, or fog, which caused 1,307 accidents. The only external factor responsible for more incidents was dazzling sunlight, contributing to 1,770 collisions.

Andy Syrett, UK managing director at YourParkingSpace, commented: "These figures highlight the potential dangers that parked or stationary vehicles can pose on roads, particularly how they can obstruct drivers' vision. Motorists need to be mindful when parking by the roadside to avoid creating obstacles, and those driving past should remain vigilant for any potential hazards."

Other factors contributing to collisions when vision was impaired include dazzling headlights, road layout, vehicle blind spots, vegetation, buildings, road signs, street furniture, and spray from other vehicles.

For vehicle owners looking to avoid roadside parking, there are alternative options available. YourParkingSpace allows motorists to pre-book off-road parking, whether on driveways, in car parks, or at participating supermarkets and hotels with spare capacity.

Andy added: "In many situations, parking on the road can be avoided by booking off-road parking in advance, particularly when attending events or visiting busy locations. It’s a sensible and safer option for motorists to consider."

To learn more about YourParkingSpace, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.

