Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC was under 'huge pressure' to name Huw Edwards after Sun story
Three-year-old accidentally shoots and kills baby sister in California
Benjamin Mendy returns to football after being cleared of rape
JLR owner to build £4bn EV battery plant in UK
Dan Wootton responds to sexual offence allegations
Family pay tribute to mum, 56, killed by car while walking dog

Patrick White: Police issue fresh appeal after Celebrity First Dates star remains missing for 2 weeks

The police said Patrick White’s family is becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare following his disappearance two weeks ago.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago

Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find a missing star of the Channel 4 show Celebrity First Dates, Patrick White, who has been missing for two weeks. The 33-year-old, known as ‘Paddy’, was last seen on June 29 in Bishopsgate, London.

The reality TV star is “considered vulnerable”, police say, and his family are “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare”. According to the force, he often travels long distances by train.

Paddy appeared on a date with rugby player Keegan Hirst on Channel 4’s Celebrity First Dates in 2016, according to reports. Keegan’s ex-wife later made a claim that Keegan wasn’t looking for love and instead had a boyfriend, and Paddy said he felt “stitched up”.

Most Popular

    Paddy from Cirencester, Gloucestershire has previously been seen in Brighton and London, police say. He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, white and of slim build with short, blonde, wavy hair.

    A police spokesman said: "Officers ask anyone who is with Patrick at the time, or think he is in immediate danger, to call 999 quote incident 532 of 8 July. If you saw him recently and don’t consider him to be in immediate danger, call 101 and ask for Gloucestershire Constabulary."

    Related topics:PoliceChannel 4