Paul O’Grady death: RSPCA join tributes to late TV star and animal lover

RSPCA among many animal charities to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
21 minutes ago

The RSPCA have honoured late TV entertainer and animal lover Paul O’Grady following news of his death aged 67. As well as being familiar to TV audiences as a presenter or as Lily Savage, O’Grady also had a well-known love of animals.

In a statement on social media, the RSPCA said they were "heartbroken" to hear the news of O’Grady’s passing. The charity also went on to describe the TV star as a "shining light for animals with an inspirational passion and drive to help them."

The charity is one of many animal rights and welfare organisations who have honoured him. Battersea Cats And Dogs Home, in which O’Grady was an ambassador of, has also shared a tribute on social media.

    News of the TV personality’s death was announced today after his partner Andre Portasio confirmed O’Grady had died on Tuesday evening (March 28). A cause of death is yet to be announced. However, in a statement announcing the news Portasio said the entertainer died "unexpectedly but peacefully."

    While O’Grady became a familiar face to TV audiences as the host of classic shows such as Blankety Blank and later Blind Date, his love of animals was also shared on-screen through his award-winning series For The Love Of Dogs.

    RSPCA honours Paul O’Grady’s love of animals 

    Following the news of his passing, the animal charity shared a statement on Twitter in tribute to the popular television personality.

    The message read: "We’re heartbroken to hear the news that the wonderful Paul O’Grady has passed away. He was a shining light for animals with an inspirational passion and drive to help them. Our thoughts are with Paul’s loved ones, his many animals and our friends at @Battersea_."

    The charity had previously honoured his animal welfare efforts as, in 2016, the RSPCA recognised him at their annual Animal Hero Awards. At the ceremony, he received the outstanding contribution to animal welfare prize.

