People can’t stop searching for THESE top conspiracy theories, research reveals

Most popular conspiracy theories revealed as interest in conspiracy theories continues to surge thanks to TikTok.

Airhead, a student pilot question bank provider, analysed average monthly search volume data and Wikipedia pageview data over the course of a month to better understand which flight-related conspiracy theories have top UK and European cities gripped:

Top 10 Flight-Related Conspiracy Theories

1 Flight MH370

2 Space Shuttle Disasters

3 Bermuda Triangle

4 Area 51

5 Amelia Earhart

6 Chemtrails

7 Flight MH17

8 Fake Moon Landings

9 9/11 Inside Job

10 TWA Flight 800

Flight MH370

The Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite extensive search efforts, the plane's disappearance remains one of the greatest aviation mysteries of our generation, with various theories on its whereabouts and fate, including mechanical failure, pilot errors, hijacking, and even deliberate disappearance.

The official wikipedia page for the mystery has gathered 310,354 pageviews, with an average monthly search volume across UK and EU cities at 1,560.

Space Shuttle Disasters

In 1986, Space Shuttle Challenger suffered a tragic fate after an explosion on board. Nearly two decades later in 2003, Columbia disintegrated. But conspiracy theorists have suggested the events occurred due to sabotage, alien interference, and cover-ups. These events resulted in 284,916 pageviews on Wikipedia.

Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle comes third with a combined score of 234,339. Sometimes known as the Devil’s Triangle, the region is in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where numerous aircraft and ships are said to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theories around the area range from natural magnetic anomalies, to extraterrestrial interventions.

Reflecting on the findings, Alex Whittingham, Director at Airhead said ”the ongoing fascination with mysteries like the Bermuda Triangle, Flight MH370, and Area 51 shows how much we love a good mystery. These stories keep us intrigued because they challenge what we think we know.”

The ATPL question bank said they believe that social media has significantly influenced the spread and popularity of these theories.

Further findings:

LONDON is the most conspiracy-obsessed city, searching 24,740 searches a month

Birmingham’s most popular conspiracies are Area 51, Bermuda Triangle and Amelia Earhart

“Chemtrails” conspiracy is the 3rd most popular across all UK and EU cities

To find out more, click here.