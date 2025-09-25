People walking drops by a quarter in winter

Heat maps comparing walking routes in summer months to winter months from OS Maps.

Ordnance Survey (OS) is using National GetOutside Day to try and shift the downward trend by encouraging more people to go outside all year round.

OS has announced its latest walking statistics taken from its popular navigation app OS Maps.

The figures show:

Between April and September 2024 walkers, cyclists and joggers created 1,696,200 walking routes around Great Britain.

Across the winter months of October 2024 to March 2025 the number dropped to 1,310,885 routes.

And between the summer months of 2025 – 1 April up until 17 September – 1,633,258 routes were created in OS Maps app.

Overall, there was a 23% decrease in routes over the winter months compared to summer.

With National GetOutside Day fast approaching on Sunday, 28 September, OS is using the event as a starting gun to tackle this drop off. It is encouraging the nation to be outdoors just as much in autumn and winter as they are in spring and summer.

OS’s Managing Director for Leisure, Nick Giles OBE, said: “Britain is a nation of outdoor lovers. We see that every spring and summer when the sun comes out and the temperature rises.

“Of course, when the seasons change, and the days get shorter and it’s wetter and colder, it’s very tempting for people to stay in the warm and dry. But you miss out on some fantastic experiences and adventures by neglecting time spent outdoors in winter.

“You don’t have to be outside long. You don’t have to make it to that trig pillar on the top of a hill if the weather starts to change. You can always turn back halfway through. Just spending some time in the open air each day will benefit your physical and mental health enormously, no matter what time of year it is.”

For example, one fun way of getting outdoors is taking the dog out for a walk in the nation’s forests. Forestry England has a series of fun-filled Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trails, which are ideal for owners and families to enjoy the beautiful environment and for their dogs to feel happy and stimulated.

Five simple tips to stay safe when getting outside

To help keep the outdoors fun, accessible, and safe during autumn and winter – here are five tips to consider before you head out:

Check the forecast before you set off and make sure you have the right gear to keep you warm, comfortable and safe. A good set of waterproofs and adequate footwear will allow you to still enjoy the outdoors if it rains. When temperatures drop, warm layers also keep you nice and snug. If the weather is bad, think about what it may be like underfoot and don’t attempt outdoor activities you’re unfamiliar with. OS Maps lets you check the terrain and elevation of walking and cycling routes before you set off. You can visualise the destination in an aerial 3D fly through of your chosen paths. The app’s ‘Community Alerts’ tool also warns of any potential real-time hazards ahead. If you’re on a walk, it’s wise to take an OS paper map and compass as a backup because electronic devices may not always be reliable, can run out of battery, and are difficult to use if the weather turns wet. Set off as early as you can to maximise the daylight hours. Bring a torch and spare batteries in case of emergency.

National GetOutside Day takes place on Sunday, September 28. For more information visit GetOutside.co.uk.