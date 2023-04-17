Phillip Schofield returned to the ITV This Morning sofa for the first time since his brother’s court case

Phillip Schofield has thanked fans for their support as he returns to ITV’s This Morning after some time off. The 61-year-old presenter was back on the show with Rochelle Humes on Monday (April 17) after Holly Willoughby revealed she is off sick with shingles.

It is the first time Schofield has returned to the show after his brother Timothy Schofield was convicted of sexually abusing a teenager over a three -year period at the start of April.

Opening the ITV show on Monday (April 17) Phillip said: 'I'd just like to say, it is really lovely to be back.

"I have missed the show and everyone here and also to you.

"I wanted to say thank you for your kind messages and support which were really appreciated. Thank you very much indeed. On with the show... Shall we?"

On April 3, when his brother was convicted, Phillip Schofield issued a statement on his Instagram account addressing the situation. It read: “My overwhelming concern is and always has been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected. If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.