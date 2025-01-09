Phones, keys, and vapes top list of items left behind in cabs

The findings come as a reminder for passengers to double-check their belongings before leaving their ride, especially during busy periods like weekends and holidays.

Phones, bags, and keys top the list of items left behind in cabs in 2024 – but people also forgot vapes.

Forgetful passengers are most likely to leave behind their phones when riding in cabs, new data has revealed.

The analysis of lost property data from Bolt, the ride-hailing firm, found 42 per cent of items left behind in cars were phones, making them the most commonly forgotten belongings.

Bags and purses came next at 20 per cent, while 9 per cent of riders accidentally left their keys behind. Other items frequently left in cars include headphones (8 per cent), clothing such as hats and shoes (8 per cent), and wallets (5 per cent).

It also emerged that glasses (5 per cent) and vapes (3 per cent) round out the top items forgotten by passengers during their journeys.

However, not all misplaced items were everyday essentials – some passengers managed to leave behind more unusual belongings, including a microwave, an air fryer, and even a shovel.

Emily Dalton, Head of UK Operations at Bolt, said: “We’ve all had those moments where we’re rushing and accidentally leave something behind. It’s no surprise phones top the list, given how often we have them in hand during journeys.”

Emily added: “Whether it’s your phone, your bag, or something else, taking an extra moment before stepping out of the car can save a lot of hassle later. Our drivers work hard to reunite passengers with their belongings, no matter how unique they are.”