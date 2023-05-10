Professor Brian Cox has announced a host of additional theatre dates to conclude his sell-out ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ arena tour. The world-renowned scientist will visit various theatres across the UK from January to March 2024 including London, Portsmouth, Liverpool and Edinburgh.
Using state of the art screen technology, Cox’s Horizon tour has already taken more than a quarter of a million people on a dazzling journey of how we came to be and what we can become. The show has been labelled a celebration of our civilisation, music, art, philosophy and science and an optimistic vision of our future.
Brian is widely recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific and has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC. As an author, Brian has also sold over a million books worldwide including ‘Black Holes’ and ‘Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos’.
How to buy tickets for Professor Brian Cox’s ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ tour
Presale tickets are on sale from Wednesday May 10, via Ticketmaster presale. General sale takes place at 10am on Friday May 12 via the Ticketmaster website.
Full Professor Brian Cox 2024 UK tour dates
January
16 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre
17 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre
18 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre
19 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre
20 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre
24 - Belfast, Waterfront Theatre
25 - Derry, Millennium Forum
26 - Armagh, City Hotel
27 - Coleraine, Diamond Hall Coleraine
February
01 - Torquay, Princess Theatre
02 - Bristol, Beacon Theatre
03 - Swansea, Arena
04 - Cardiff , New Theatre
08 - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
09 - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
10 - Portsmouth, Guildhall
13 - Brighton, Brighton Dome
15 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
16 - Chesterfield, Winding Wheel
17 - Halifax, Victoria Hall
20 - Hull, City Hall
21 - York, Barbican
22 - Stockton, The Globe
23 - Blackburn, King George’s Hall
24 - Bradford, St George’s Hall
27 - Guildford, G Live
28 - Wimbledon, The New Wimbledon Theatre
29 - Stoke-On-Trent, The Regent Theatre
March
01 - Oxford, New Theatre
02 - Liverpool, Philharmonic
05 - Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre
06 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
07 - Basingstoke, Anvil
08 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
10 - Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
12 - Inverness, Eden Court
13 - Dundee, Caird Hall
14 - Aberdeen, Music Hall
15 - Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre
16 - Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
19 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
21 - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
22 - Bath ,Forum
26 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Halls
27 - Colchester, Amphora
28 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
29 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall