Pumpkins On T'Hill: Pick your own pumpkins in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every October as a local award-winning Yorkshire blogger, I'm always on the lookout to support small local pumpkin patch's and this year is no exception, I think I have possibly found the new 'Go To' local PYO pumpkin patch which has all the makings for a fabulous autumnal day out for all.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pumpkins On T’Hill, located at Hole Head Farm in Ripponden, Halifax, opened last Saturday for pumpkin picking right through October until Halloween on Thursday, October 31st, the perfect family activity for the pending school holiday's.

Every October, It has become a tradition for myself and my young step lad Theo, to head to a local patch, This year i thought he would have outgrown the tradition. Once again, he thoroughly enjoyed making memories. Pumpkin picking is something we both look forward to and cherish, this year chose to head to a local spot just down the road, the very Yorkshire Pumpkins On T'Hill, and it didn't disappoint we had a lovely wholesome day out joined by our good friends mum and son duo Kyrie and Ryan Wild, the perfect company for a very Autumnal day out, as we arrived we were greeted by the nippy Yorkshire sunshine shining down on the pumpkins, on every surface in our eye line we could see pumpkins galore, I love that the wide variety of pumpkins are nestled in between Christmas tree's as Hole Head Farm is also a Christmas tree farm, families were having a lovely time searching for the perfect pumpkins to carve this All Hallow's eve, stopping to get involved in the numerous photo opportunities located around the patch and making cherished memories with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon Palmer and Theo Pugh Credit: Shannon Palmer

Kyrie and Ryan Wild. Credit: Shannon Palmer

There is plenty to do at Pumpkins On T'Hill my step lad Theo and his friend Ryan took the opportunity to get stuck in the mud, not phasing them and had the time of their lives. Both youngsters, aged 11, both enjoyed getting involved in the photo opportunities, enjoyed pushing the barrows and finding the perfect pumpkin, you could tell they were enjoying with the smiles on both of their faces. It was lovely to see.

Speaking with Kyrie Wild, the mum of 2 and care team leader from Bradford quoted, ' We have had such a lovely day here at Pumpkins On T'Hill it's a lovely local little spot for all to enjoy, perfect for all age groups and to know we are supporting a small local business is amazing. We finished off with the best hot chocolate'.

When we finished finding our pumpkins, we headed to the barn on the hill to enjoy the famous hot Halloween hot chocolates. We enjoyed homemade bakes and cakes and the best locally made sausage rolls, with plenty more to do including browsing the gift shop, face painting, tractor rides and a bouncy castle. It's a lovely little spot for everyone to enjoy locally this spooky season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

if you are looking for a lovely local 'Very Yorkshire' pumpkin patch this October, I highly recommend a visit to a small local little family business, Pumpkins On T'Hill in Ripponden, you won't be disappointed !, believe it or not, the farm is actually up on a hill.

Due to the increase in popularity this spooky season you now need to book online over at https://eventsonthehill.co.uk/

You can also follow my local Yorkshire page over on Instagram for more Yorkshire days out: https://www.instagram.com/thelittlelifeofshazzap?igsh=dmJzaWViZDliYnNx