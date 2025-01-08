Raves were Brits’ favourite way to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024, says events expert

A new study has revealed the most popular events Brits loved on New Year’s Eve 2024, with raves topping the ranking.

Ticket supplier Skiddle gathered a list of popular events people go to celebrate the New Year and analysed their monthly search volume to reveal the ranking. They also discovered where the events were most popular.

Raves were crowned Brits’ favourite way to celebrate the New Year, with 598 searches every month for New Year’s Eve raves. Raves were the top event in 36 cities, including London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Interestingly, cinemas ranked second. New Year’s Eve cinema showings saw 459 monthly searches and were the top-searched events in 32 cities, such as Bristol, Leeds, and Cardiff.

In third place were clubs or nightclubs, searched 245 times every month. Clubs were the top choice for New Year’s Eve events in two cities: Luton and West Bromwich.

Concerts ranked fourth, with 220 monthly searches on average. Concerts were the most popular New Year’s Eve events in Rotherham and Worthing.

Ranking fifth were fancy dress parties, which gathered 155 monthly searches. This New Year’s Eve event was most popular in Bournemouth.

Live music, such as tribute acts and performances at smaller local venues like pubs or halls, ranked sixth. This type of event gathered 151 monthly searches, with Hove searching for live music events on New Year’s Eve the most.

With people prioritising self-care and wellbeing more than ever, New Year’s spa days ranked seventh, with 150 monthly searches. Spas were most popular in three cities: Wakefield, Oldham and Gateshead.

Brits searched for festivals on New Year’s Eve 142 times a month, putting them in eighth place. New Year’s Eve festivals were Exeter, Middlesbrough, and Nottingham’s favourite events.

Ranking ninth were casinos, gathering 113 searches every month. Coventry residents searched for casinos on New Year’s more than any other city.

Operas ranked tenth for most popular New Year’s Eve events, with 58 monthly searches on average. New Year’s Eve operas were most popular in Birmingham.

Additional popular events included pub quizzes, theatre shows or musicals, escape rooms, and ABBA nights!

Lisa Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager at Skiddle, has commented on the findings: “New Year’s Eve is all about celebration and creating unforgettable memories, and it is fascinating to see such a variety in how Brits choose to mark the occasion.

“While high-energy events like raves remain the top choice for their electrifying atmosphere, more relaxed options such as cinema trips, spa days, and even operas have also captured the imagination. This mix of lively and low-key preferences highlights how diverse New Year’s Eve celebrations can be, offering something special for everyone.”

This information was provided by https://www.skiddle.com