Rethinking Romance - How to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a neurodivergent partner

With candlelit dinners, surprise gifts, and grand gestures, Valentine’s Day is often portrayed as the ultimate celebration of love. But for many neurodivergent people, these traditional expressions of affection can feel overwhelming, stressful, or even alienating.

From sensory sensitivities to different communication styles, the pressure to conform to neurotypical relationship norms can make February 14th more challenging than romantic.

So, how can you celebrate in a way that genuinely respects and supports a neurodivergent partner? If you're in a relationship with a neurodivergent person (or would like to be), understanding their needs and preferences can make all the difference. Sara-Louise Ackrill and Bontle Senne, co-authors of The ND Lovers Club, a new book on love and romance within the neurodivergent community, believe that a more authentic, self-defined approach is the key to meaningful relationships. Rather than expecting neurodivergent partners to fit into societal norms, they emphasise the importance of meeting them where they are and embracing what actually works for them.

Here, they share their experiences and insights to help neurotypical partners navigate Valentine’s Day - and relationships in general - in a way that feels natural, comfortable, and genuinely loving for both people.

1. Ditch Traditional Valentine’s Expectations

If your neurodivergent partner isn’t excited about Valentine’s Day, don’t take it personally. Many ND individuals find traditional celebrations overwhelming due to sensory sensitivities, social burnout, or discomfort with forced displays of affection. Instead of following societal expectations, focus on what actually feels right for both of you - whether that means skipping the day altogether or creating your own low-pressure traditions.

Sara-Louise said: “One of the biggest misconceptions about neurodivergent people is that we struggle with communication. In reality, we just communicate differently.

Many of us value directness, so if you want to know how we feel, just ask us! Hinting or relying on ‘unspoken’ social cues can lead to confusion. In our case, open conversations about expectations, plans, and emotions are essential for making relationships work.”

2. Recognise That Space Can Be a Love Language

If your partner needs alone time on Valentine’s Day, it’s not a rejection - it’s simply a way of maintaining emotional balance. While many couples see the day as a time to be inseparable, neurodivergent individuals may need to recharge, especially if the day involves socialising or sensory-heavy activities. Respecting this need for space can strengthen your relationship rather than weaken it.

Bontle said: "For us, needing alone time isn’t about avoiding our partner but about recharging. Many neurodivergent individuals have limited social energy and require downtime to reset. That could mean separate living spaces, different sleep schedules, or just quiet time after a busy day. If a neurodivergent person says they need space, it doesn’t mean they don’t care - it’s actually the opposite. Respecting this need can strengthen the relationship rather than weaken it.”

3. Plan, But Stay Flexible

Having a structured plan for Valentine’s Day can help reduce anxiety for a neurodivergent partner. Choosing a quiet venue, setting clear expectations, and scheduling downtime can make the day feel more manageable. However, rigid plans can backfire if unexpected challenges - like sensory overload or executive dysfunction - arise. The key is balancing routine with adaptability.

"Routine helps many ND individuals feel safe, but we also need flexibility,” Sara-Louise added. “Plans might change due to sensory overload, executive dysfunction, or just the need for a mental reset. Instead of getting frustrated, being adaptable makes all the difference. We've found that having ‘soft plans’—where there’s room for adjustment—works better than rigid schedules.”

4. Sensory-Friendly Romance is Still Romantic

If your partner finds classic Valentine’s activities like fancy restaurants, parties, or traditional romantic gestures overwhelming, rethink what romance looks like. Sensory-friendly alternatives, such as a quiet at-home dinner, a nature walk, or a relaxed evening of shared interests, may be far more meaningful. The goal is to create experiences that feel good for both of you.

“Traditional romantic gestures like candlelit dinners in crowded restaurants can be overwhelming rather than enjoyable. We've found that sensory-friendly dates, like nature walks, quiet coffee shops, or even parallel play (where we do separate activities together in the same space), work best. Understanding a partner’s sensory needs and adjusting accordingly makes a huge impact on how safe and comfortable they feel,” Bontle said.

5. Love Languages Might Look Different

If your neurodivergent partner doesn’t express love in the expected ways, that doesn’t mean they don’t care. Many ND individuals show affection through sharing special interests, remembering small details, or offering practical support rather than through words or physical touch. Recognising and appreciating these unique expressions can help deepen your connection.

Sara-Louise said: "A lot of ND people don’t express love in neurotypical ways. We may not always say ‘I love you’ outright, but we show it in different ways - by info-dumping about our favourite topics, sharing memes, or remembering tiny details about our partner’s interests. In our experience, understanding each other’s unique ways of showing affection makes a relationship feel more genuine and less like a checklist of ‘expected’ behaviours.”

6. Educate Yourself, But Listen to Your Partner First

Reading about neurodiversity is valuable, but no book or article can replace your partner’s lived experience. Instead of assuming what works based on general information, ask them directly about their needs, boundaries, and preferences, especially on occasions like Valentine’s Day when expectations can feel overwhelming.

“It's great when partners want to learn about neurodiversity, but reading about autism, ADHD, or other conditions isn’t the same as actually listening to a neurodivergent person,” Bontle said. “Every ND individual is different, and no book or article can capture everyone's experiences. We’ve found that the best relationships happen when neurotypical partners ask, ‘What works best for you?’ rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all approach."

7. Forget What ‘Love Should Look Like’

Society has strong ideas about what love and relationships should be, but neurodivergent people don’t always fit those moulds…and that’s OK. Whether your relationship involves non-traditional dynamics, long-distance setups, or a lack of interest in conventional romance, what matters most is that both of you feel valued and supported in ways that make sense for you, not according to social norms.

Sara-Louise said: “We don’t all fit neatly into traditional relationship moulds, and that’s really alright. Some ND individuals prefer non-traditional relationships, long-distance dynamics, or even separate living arrangements. Others don’t feel the need for constant communication or physical affection in the way neurotypicals do. What matters is that both partners feel valued and supported in a way that makes sense for them, not in a way dictated by social norms.”

So instead of stressing over grand gestures or forcing traditions that don’t fit, focus on what truly works for your relationship. Whether that means creating a new tradition, skipping Valentine’s Day entirely, or simply checking in with your partner’s needs, the most important thing is honouring each other’s authenticity. Love doesn’t have to follow a script - it just has to be real.

Story by Sara-Louise Ackrill and Bontle Senne, edited by Anthony Harvison (Belters News/NewsX)

Pictures, courtesy Sara-Louise Ackrill & Bontle Senne