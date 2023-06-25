Retro toys from the ‘90s making a comeback as Hasbro confirm iconic Furby is set to return to shops
The announcement from Hasbro that the Furby is making a comeback has brought out some nostalgia for other iconic ‘90s toys - so we take a look at retro toys from the ‘90s making a comeback.
The Furby toy is making a return as the next generation of toys are due to hit shelves this summer. US toy giant Hasbro confirmed it has brought back the adorable robotic creature after first launching nearly a quarter of a century ago.
Furby isn’t the only hit 90s toy still on the market which can take you on a trip down memory lane. Iconic toys including Tamagotchi and My Little Pony are still available for those looking to relive their childhood.
Toys from the ‘90s inspired a whole generation of kids and kept things simple in a time where technology wasn’t as advanced. Below is a look at retro toys from the ‘90s making a comeback.