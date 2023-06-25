The announcement from Hasbro that the Furby is making a comeback has brought out some nostalgia for other iconic ‘90s toys - so we take a look at retro toys from the ‘90s making a comeback.

The Furby toy is making a return as the next generation of toys are due to hit shelves this summer. US toy giant Hasbro confirmed it has brought back the adorable robotic creature after first launching nearly a quarter of a century ago.

Furby isn’t the only hit 90s toy still on the market which can take you on a trip down memory lane. Iconic toys including Tamagotchi and My Little Pony are still available for those looking to relive their childhood.

Toys from the ‘90s inspired a whole generation of kids and kept things simple in a time where technology wasn’t as advanced. Below is a look at retro toys from the ‘90s making a comeback.

1 . Some of the most popular toys from the 1990s are making a come back in 2023. Some of the most popular toys from the 1990s are making a come back in 2023.

2 . Furby Over 40 million Furbies were sold during the three years of its original production, with 1.8 million sold in 1998, and 14 million in 1999.

3 . Tamagotchi The Tamagotchi is a handheld digital pet that was created in Japan by Akihiro Yokoi of WiZ and Aki Maita of Bandai.

4 . Bop It! The original Bop It was released in 1996, and quickly became a popular children's toy.

Next Page Page 1 of 3