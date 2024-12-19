Revealed: The most welcoming cities in the UK
A recent 2024 study has revealed that Carlisle, the charming city in the north of England, boasts an exceptionally high level of visitor satisfaction regarding hospitality.
The study, analysed Tripadvisor reviews, and found that an impressive 6.3% of all reviews appearing on the top pages of the platform specifically mentioned feeling welcomed during their stay in Carlisle.
Staff at Carlisle hotels, restaurants, and attractions seem to go the extra mile regarding hospitality, which is reflected in visitor reviews and why so many people want to return.
Casino.org/uk/ examined over 2.3 million reviews on Tripadvisor from 30 of the UK's most popular cities for tourists.
The analysis focused on identifying each city’s top hotels, attractions, and restaurants, specifically finding reviews in which visitors mentioned feeling welcomed.
Here are the top ten most welcoming cities, according to visitor reviews:
- Carlisle
- Exeter
- Plymouth
- Norwich
- Aberdeen
- Newcastle
- Southampton
- Coventry
- Sheffield
- Leicester