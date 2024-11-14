Reverse park: Christmas shoppers urged to save winter car repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With icy roads, frosty windows, and crowded car parks around the Christmas season, security experts like Carlos Dhunay from Telcam are urging drivers to adopt reverse parking as a simple safety measure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Reversing into a parking space, especially during winter, offers you a clearer view when leaving, reducing the risk of minor accidents with hidden obstacles and icy patches that can make visibility challenging," explains Dhunay.

Cost-saving Tip for Drivers Winter often sees an uptick in minor car park incidents—scratches, dents, and mirror damage—that occur when drivers pull out of spaces with limited visibility. By reversing into a parking space, drivers can reduce their chances of costly repairs, often ranging from £200 for minor bumps to over £1,000 for significant damage. With busy car parks and unpredictable winter weather, reverse parking can prevent these unexpected expenses, making it a budget-friendly choice for cautious drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Small Habit with Big Benefits - For fleet owners and drivers navigating busy, high-traffic areas daily, reverse parking can save time, money, and the frustration of insurance premium hikes from frequent claims. Dhunay advises that this simple habit not only minimises repair costs but also improves safety in icy, congested car parks across the UK and Ireland. This winter, make reverse parking a routine to protect your vehicle and your wallet.

Reverse Parking

How Much Can You Save? Depending on the extent of damage, a minor bump could cost up to £200 in repairs, with more significant damage potentially reaching £1,000 or more. For fleet owners or those parking in high-traffic areas daily, these costs can quickly add up. By reversing into spaces, not only do you avoid these costly errors, but you also prevent premium hikes on insurance policies due to frequent claims.