Ricky Gervais condemns Turkey's 'massacre law' as global protests grow over mass killing of street dogs and cats

Animal lover Ricky Gervais has added his voice to the campaign

Ricky Gervais has condemned the mass killing of street animals in Turkey as “heartbreaking and extremely distressing,” joining a wave of global outcry against what campaigners are calling the largest cull of homeless animals in modern history.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved comedian and animal welfare campaigner urged Turkey’s government to reverse a controversial law that has led to the widespread roundup and killing of stray dogs and cats across the country.

“The rounding up and killing of millions of stray animals in Turkey is heartbreaking and extremely distressing,” said Gervais. “Homeless dogs and cats don’t deserve to be treated with such violent contempt. I stand with In Defense of Animals and call on the Government of Turkey to reverse the new law, stop killing animals, and fund a spay and neuter program instead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His intervention comes just days ahead of the first anniversary of the legislation’s passage on July 30. Enacted under President Erdoğan’s government, the law orders municipalities to remove all stray animals from the streets. But with an estimated 4 million street dogs and only 110,000 shelter spaces nationwide, critics say the result has been a state-sanctioned slaughter.

The campaign outside the Turkish consulate in London - Animal News Agency

Harrowing footage and eyewitness accounts have emerged from across Turkey: dogs poisoned, burned alive, buried in garbage trucks — some reportedly still breathing. Mass graves have been discovered near municipal shelters. Activists inside Turkey describe the situation as a humanitarian crisis for animals, and are pleading for international intervention.

Nilgün Engin, leader of Ankara Animal Save, has been on the frontlines, rescuing dozens of animals from certain death. “Turkey has long been recognised as a country known for its compassion and care for stray animals. However, this reputation is at risk of shifting toward that of a nation associated with cruelty and killing,” she said.

In May, the country’s Constitutional Court upheld the law following political pressure and high-profile child injury cases blamed on stray animals. But campaigners argue the legislation fails to address the real causes of street animal populations, instead scapegoating innocent creatures for government failures and years of underfunded spay-and-neuter programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 11,000 people have already taken action via the advocacy group In Defense of Animals, which has launched an international campaign calling for a full repeal of the law and the reinstatement of humane, science-backed trap-neuter-return (TNR) policies.

Fleur Dawes, Director of International Partnerships at the organisation, praised Gervais for shining a global spotlight on the crisis. “Turkey’s street dogs and cats are loved by locals and tourists alike. They have long been symbols of coexistence. We urge President Erdoğan to reverse this death sentence before more lives are lost.”

Mass protests have erupted across Turkey and in cities around the world, including London, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and dozens more across Europe and Latin America. Social media has been flooded with images of mass graves, burned bodies, and some of Turkey’s iconic street animals, many of whom were once cared for by entire communities.

Hashtags such as #WithdrawTheLaw, #SaveTurkishDogs and #StopTheSlaughter have gained momentum online, with campaigners pushing for urgent political action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gervais joins a growing list of high-profile voices calling for an end to the killings, including model Heather Mills, Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan, wildlife presenter Chris Packham, and writer and conservationist Dominic Dyer, who recently led a protest outside the Turkish consulate in London.