Rude Britannia - Brits opt for risqué over romantic with a 54% increase in rude card sales

The most romantic UK locations this Valentine's Day

With the day of love upon us, Brits are starting to prep Valentine’s Day gifts, cards and dates with their partners, but just how romantic is the UK going to be this year? New research from greetings card marketplace thortful has found that rude and funny cards are the current most popular way people in the UK are showing their affection, with 54% and 34% respective increases in popularity since 2022.

People in Chester opted for a funny card for their partner more than any other region, with 40% of cards sold in that area falling under this category. County Durham, Wiltshire, Dorset and Cornwall has the highest percentages of rude cards sold (15%), whilst pretty cards were the least popular for all locations.

Romance is still the key to Valentine’s Day for many though, particularly the people of Kirklees and Buckinghamshire, where 32% of cards sold were in the love category.

But where is set to be the most romantic region of all this Valentine’s Day?

thortful found the percentage of card theme sales for the regions with the most overall Valentine’s card sales:

Manchester saw a huge 86% increase in Valentine’s Day card sales since 2022, followed by Liverpool at 50%. Bristol (40%), Glasgow (37%) and London (37%) all follow as locations across the UK that are set to share the love the most on the 14th.

thortful’s Managing Director Pip Heywood comments on the findings: “The rise of ruder or funnier Valentine’s Day cards is a reflection of changing cultural norms, the desire for intimacy in the sense of showing the received how well you know them and their sense of humour. As long as the tone matches the nature of the relationship between the sender and receiver, we're finding people are more than willing to embrace this modern twist.”

thortful has also provided three essential tips on finding the perfect card for your partner:

Consider your partner's love language Are they all about poems, red roses, and grand romantic gestures? Or do they like to keep things low-key, preferring humour over gushy affection? You know your partner best, so take some time to think carefully about their love language before settling on a design.

If they’re into words of affirmation, your best bet is probably a cute Valentine’s card featuring sentimental messaging—from romantic quotes to endearing phrasing, there are a variety of routes to go down. Or, if you and your other half have a banter-based relationship, a hilariously rude card might better suit the vibe.

Think about their interests The next option is to go with a card based on their interests. From illustrations featuring famous faces to movie quotes and more, show them just how well you know them by picking out a super thoughtful design!

Perhaps they’re into their art? If so, select a traditional card with a stunning illustration. Also, don’t forget to personalise your gifting to make your loved one feel seen. Whether they’re into chocolates, flowers, or experience-based gifts, surprise them with something unique this February 14th.

Personalise it While a unique card is bound to be a hit, make sure to craft a heartfelt message inside for double the thoughtfulness. Whether it’s a short and sweet message or a full-blown declaration of love, take some time to let your other half know just how much they mean to you.

