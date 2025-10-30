Salford is UK’s best place to golf thanks to 'calm conditions'

Unsplash

Salford is the best area for golfing in the UK, according to a new report, having high rankings for its golf courses, decent costs, and a manageable typical wind speed. Belfast is the second-best, with Chelmsford ranking third.

Recent estimates suggest that there are around 1.5 million regular players across the UK, and, with around 2,500 courses available, players are never short of a place to play.

With that in mind, there is a large proportion of golfers who are looking closer to home for their next round, and a new study has found that Salford is the best area in the UK for golfers.

The study , analysed the most populated UK areas against multiple metrics. These included the number of golf courses in the area, average golf course ratings for said courses, the average green fee as well as wind speed.

Salford, England, is the best area in the UK for golfing. Salford offers golfers 65 nearby courses and green fees averaging £30.60. The courses have an average rating of 4.29 out of 5. Additionally, Salford benefits from relatively calm conditions with average wind speeds of just 6.55 mph, making it ideal for golfers.

Belfast, Northern Ireland, ranks as the second-best place for golfing. While Belfast has fewer courses than Salford (33), it offers the most affordable green fees at an average of £28.29, making it the best budget-friendly option. The courses are of good quality according to reviews, with an average review rating of 4.15 out of 5. However, golfers in Belfast should be prepared for slightly windier conditions with average speeds of 8.83 mph.

Chelmsford is the third-best place for golfing. With 29 golf courses available, Chelmsford provides a wide selection for visiting golfers. Green fees average at £33.37, which is the middle of the price ranges analysed. The courses are well-maintained with an average review rating of 4.13 out of 5. Wind conditions are moderate at 8.61 mph.

Manchester, just by Salford, is the fourth-best place for golfing. Manchester has an impressive 60 golf courses, second only to Salford in terms of quantity. Green fees average at £30.95, and the courses have high reviews with a 4.29 average rating. Naturally, like Salford, Manchester has calm conditions with wind speeds averaging 6.55 mph.

Derby is the fifth-best area for golfing. With 27 courses available, Derby has high-quality courses, with average ratings of 4.31 out of 5. The only aspect where Derby scores lower than other areas is in conditions; golfers should be prepared for windier conditions with average speeds of 9.97 mph.

A spokesperson from CasinoDoc commented, "Golf is a beloved sport in the UK, not just for the physical aspect, but the social aspect too.

When looking at the factors, wind is a crucial factor for a good game of golf, often separating good golfers from great ones.

This research highlights the variety of golf destinations across the UK, from more high-end locations where fees are slightly higher, but so are ratings, to budget-friendly options that cater to any and every golfer."

Methodology and sources

Multiple factors were chosen for the study based on the ideal requirements when choosing a golf vacation destination, including course availability, quality, pricing, and weather conditions.

All data was collected for UK cities and analysed comprehensively. To access the full data, please email to request.

Once all data was collected, each factor was evaluated and scored. Cities were ranked based on their overall golf vacation appeal, considering course quantity, quality, affordability, and playing conditions.

Every area was then ranked, giving the best places for golfing in the UK.