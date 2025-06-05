Save for a home faster: The UK’s top 10 hotspots for first-time buyers

Tell us your news

A new study has revealed that Inverclyde in Scotland is the best place in the UK to save for a house deposit, requiring just one year and six months to save enough money for the average down payment.

The research comes from property information site Property Buyers Today, who analysed HM Land Registry's House Price Index and the Office for National Statistics' Gross Domestic Household Income figures to determine where homeowners could save for a deposit fastest while making manageable mortgage payments.

Inverclyde topped the rankings with an average house price of £112,849, requiring a deposit of £11,285. With an average household income of £37,964, residents could save the needed deposit in just 17.8 months while facing the UK's lowest monthly mortgage payments of £627.

Aberdeen City ranked second for deposit saving time at one year and eight months, with East Ayrshire coming in third at the same timeframe but with lower monthly mortgage payments of £709 compared to Aberdeen's £783.

West Dunbartonshire and North Ayrshire completed the top five, both needing less than one year and 10 months to save for a deposit, with monthly mortgage payments under £725.

At the other end of the scale, locations in Southeast England present nearly impossible saving scenarios for the average buyer.

Adur in West Sussex would require an extraordinary 65 years and two months to save for a deposit, while Epsom and Ewell would take 57 years.

London boroughs vary, with Kensington and Chelsea having the highest average house price at £1,120,654. Despite the high price, the area's high household incomes (£193,156) mean residents could save for a deposit in two years and 11 months – though they would face the UK's highest monthly mortgage payments at £6,229.

Discussing the findings, Saif Derzi, Founder of Property Buyers Today, said: “These findings clearly show the North-South divide in housing affordability, with Scottish locations offering a much faster path to homeownership.

“First-time buyers face a genuine struggle to get on the property ladder in many parts of the UK, especially in the Southeast, where saving for a deposit at current rates would take decades rather than years.

“Relocating to more affordable areas like Inverclyde or Aberdeen could be life-changing for prospective homeowners, reducing the deposit saving time from potentially decades to less than two years.”

