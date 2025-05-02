Seatbelt compliance improving in North Wales

A family put their seatbelts on and get ready for a family drive

Seatbelt offences drop by 16.9% across North Wales as road monitoring safety efforts show positive results.

An analysis of a Freedom of Information request by Allen Leasing has revealed an average of 467 seatbelt offences committed across the region since 2022.

There was a 16.9% decline between 2022 and 2024, dropping from 650 cases in 2022 to 540 in 2024.

So far this year, there have been 77 offences between January and March of 2025.

Year Number of Seatbelt Non-Compliance Wales 2022 650 2023 602 2024 540 2025 77

Chanel Boddington of Allen Leasing commented: “Seatbelts are one of the most effective vehicle safety technologies, saving thousands of lives each year. It is vital to communicate the lifesaving importance of seatbelts to those around us.

Encouraging older adults to wear a seatbelt can be challenging, but here are a few effective approaches.

1. Understanding the Barriers

“Many older adults grew up before seatbelt laws were introduced and never developed the habit. They may also believe that seatbelts aren’t necessary for short drives.

“Mobility limitations caused by conditions such as arthritis can also make buckling a seatbelt difficult.

“Providing information on seat extenders, pads, or handles can make fastening a seatbelt more accessible and comfortable.

2. Be Direct but Compassionate

“For example, ‘I know you've been driving safely for decades, but these numbers can't be ignored.’

“Frame safety information in a firm yet supportive manner. Anticipating objections and reinforcing safety statistics from the start can help the message land more effectively.”

3. Encourage Positive Habit Formation

“Consistent, gentle reinforcement can help create new habits over time. Consider placing small reminders in the car, such as a small note or sticker and make it more of a routine by putting on a seatbelt before starting the engine, for example.

Chanel Boddington concludes, “Celebrate the small wins as they all contribute to long-term behavioural change.”