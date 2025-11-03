Seattle is the US city with the smallest apartments and that's no boast

American apartment block

Many US cities are known for their tiny apartments, and new research has now revealed the cities with the smallest median apartment size in the US, with Seattle, Washington, taking the top spot.

The study, conducted by S-Line Contractors , analysed Zillow listings for apartments sold in the past 36 months in each US city with a population of over 300,000. They found the median square footage of these apartments, revealing the cities with the smallest median apartment size.

Looking at the median apartment sizes across all cities included in the analysis, the average was 1,344 square feet.

The US cities with the smallest median apartment size

Apartment block in Miami, Florida

Rank City Number of apartments sold in the past 36 months Median apartment size (square feet) 1 Seattle, WA 285 871 2 Miami, FL 1,141 900 3 Tucson, AZ 171 933 4 Boston, MA 717 942 5 Denver, CO 462 971 6 Mesa, AZ 599 978 7 Las Vegas, NV 407 993 8 Sacramento, CA 141 996 9 Greensboro, NC 87 998 10 Atlanta, GA 327 1,000

Seattle, Washington, takes the top spot, with a median apartment size of 871 square feet, which is 35% lower than the average across all cities included in the study. The study analysed the prices of 285 apartments sold over the past 36 months in Seattle.

Miami, Florida, is second, with a median apartment size of 900 square feet. This figure is 33% lower than the average across the country. In the city, there were 1,141 apartments sold in the past three years.

Tucson, Arizona, is next, with a median apartment size of 933 square feet, 31% lower than the average across all cities in the analysis. There were 171 apartments sold in the past three years here.

Boston, Massachusetts, places fourth, with a median apartment size of 942 square feet. The study took into account 717 apartments sold in the past 36 months in the city.

Denver, Colorado, comes fifth, with a median apartment size of 971 square feet. There have been 462 apartments sold in the past three years in Denver.

In sixth place is Mesa, Arizona, with a median apartment size of 978 square feet, followed by Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sacramento, California, with median apartment sizes of 993 square feet and 996 square feet, respectively.

Greensboro, North Carolina, ranks ninth, with a median size of 998 square feet, and Atlanta, Georgia, rounds out the top ten, with a median size of 1,000 square feet.

The city with the largest median apartment size is Louisville, Kentucky, at a huge 4,266 square feet. Following on from Louisville are Oakland, California, and New York City, New York, with median apartment sizes of 3,030 square feet and 3,000 square feet, respectively.

Sam Bitar, a spokesperson for S-Line Contractors, has commented,

“It is interesting to see which major cities have the smallest apartment sizes. While there are cities from all over the country in the ranking, it is mainly dominated by cities in the west, suggesting that this region generally has smaller apartments than the rest of the US.

“At the other end of the scale, Louisville having a median apartment size of 4,266 is quite surprising, at almost five times the median square footage of apartments in Seattle, highlighting that it’s much easier to get your hands on a larger living space in this city.

“For those living in smaller apartments, maximising space is key. Multi-functional furniture, such as beds with built-in storage, can make a big difference, as well as vertical storage solutions like tall shelving units and over-the-door organisers to help you take full advantage of your space. In terms of decor, sticking to lighter colours and reducing clutter can help open up a space and make it feel bigger.”