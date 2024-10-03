Second Time Lucky: Man wins over £3,000 on Pick My Postcode

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With £3,063.52 in his pocket, Stuart plans to donate to charities close to his heart – and celebrate with a Twix and Snickers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart, a 43 year old buildings surveyor living in Southampton, won £3063.52 on Pick My Postcode.

Pick My Postcode is an online postcode lottery, funded by ad revenue and market research, making it completely free for members to enter and win. So far, it has given away over £2.6 million to its lucky winning members since 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart joined Pick My Postcode in 2016. Since joining, Stuart has checked the sites multiple times a day to ensure he never misses any of the draws. All this time on site meant Stuart built an incredible bonus of £3053.52. The ‘Bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers.

Pick My Postcode Winner Stuart's Dog

The Stackpot, unlike the other draws on Pick My Postcode, does not roll over and is a first come, first served draw, with a number of postcodes picked, of £10 each. One of the postcodes was Stuarts, and he claimed the £10 alongside his amazing bonus of £3053.52. When asked how he felt about winning so large a sum, he said: “It still hasn't sunk in to be honest. I don't win anything, so this came very much as a surprise”.

When asked how he planned to spend his winnings he said, “I will look to donate the money to various charities that I have been unfortunate to have had involvement with over the last few years through various means, that will be welcoming of the donations and knowing the difference these donations can make to their causes.” He then continued on to say that he plans to use his winnings to treat himself to a couple of long-forgotten favourites – a full-size Twix and Snickers - saying that it had been so long since he’d previously had one that he cannot remember the last time.

This is actually Stuart’s second win on Pick My Postcode. His first was back in 2017 where he won £10 again, only this time he was still new to the site and hadn’t yet accumulated his bonus. Stuart wanted other members to know that “I've been fortunate to win twice and it only takes 5 minutes of your day to check all 9 draws for what could put a big smile on your face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart won the stackpot, but Pick My Postcode has multiple opportunities to win every single day. The 1,716 members from Southampton on Pick My Postcode have won an incredible £13,496.28 including their bonuses completely for free, since 2017. And now Stuart has joined them as another incredibly lucky winner in the area.

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email.