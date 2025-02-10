Secrets to happy marriage, according to Brits who have lasted the distance (and it's not sex)

User (UGC) Submitted

The key to a happy marriage is not passion or romance, according to those who have established wedded bliss, it’s more important to have a shared sense of humour, enjoy cooking together, and have in-jokes.

In fact, a resounding 56 percent of the couples who took part in the study insisted that passion is overrated, with almost six in ten (58 percent) saying couples who brag about being passionate after being together for years, are probably fibbing.

In fact intimacy only came eight in the list of marriage essentials, while the majority (80 percent) believe friendship is the key to long term success as a couple, while loyalty (58 percent), came second and having a shared sense of humour came in third place (51 percent).

Country walks together (40 percent), healthy mickey taking (33 percent), cooking together (27 percent) and shared hobbies (21 percent) are also ingredients for a happy union, while 41 percent voted for monogamy, as one of the most important factors.

Always sharing snacks, listening to music together, having in-jokes – and staying in on weekend evenings with wine and a take-away, are also ways couples stay close.

In fact, according to the 2,000 long time couples surveyed by leading furniture retailer, DFS, as many as 80 percent of home bird Britons would prefer the perfect night in together, than going out for a posh date.

Soft lighting (26 percent), blankets and throws (22 percent), TV subscriptions (12 percent) and extra cushions (12 percent) are also things that the nation’s betrothed think could help create a perfect date night.

Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery from DFS comments: “More and more couples are choosing to spend time in each other’s company at home on the sofa rather than going out. Creating a cosy and inviting space is key to making nights at home special all year round. In fact, as people plan their Valentine’s Day dates, they can even head to our website for advice on couple sofa etiquette and top tips on how to host a date night at home.”

Loungewear is considered the perfect attire for an at home date, according to 29 percent, while a fifth (19 percent) prefer to dress up smart. 12 percent bring the romance by wearing their pyjamas.

It’s no surprise that 83 percent of long-term lovers say it can be difficult to keep the romance alive, due to taking each other for granted (55 percent), money worries (49 percent) and long working hours (45 percent).

92 percent agree that the concept of romance has changed from the old-fashioned notion of roses, chocolates and opening doors, while more than half (58 percent) think that people who have been together for years and still claim to be passionate are fibbing.

THE SECRET TO HAPPINESS, ACCORDING TO LONG TERM COUPLES

Friendship - 80%Loyalty – 58%

Having a similar sense of humour – 51%

Being comfortable in silence – 42%

Watching telly together – 41%

Monogamy – 41%

Country walks – 40%

Regular cuddles and intimacy – 35%

Healthy mickey taking – 33%

Regular dates and trips – 30%

Cooking together – 27%

Always sharing food – 23%

Listening to music together – 23%

Having in-jokes – 22%

Shared hobbies -21%

Staying in on weekend evenings, with wine and a takeaway – 11%

Sending funny memes – 11%

Foot massages – 10%

Being comfortable hanging out in loungewear- 9%

Watching true crime documentaries together - 8%