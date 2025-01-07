Sensitive skin in winter: Five tips from a dermatology nurse

EPIMAX has a range of products for dry and sensitive skin

As the cold weather sweeps the UK this week, it’s time to take extra care of your skin. The drop in temperature, combined with indoor heating, can strip moisture from your skin, leaving it dry, irritated, and prone to flare-ups of conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Dermatology Nurse Consultant, Paula Oliver, offers her top tips on how to protect and nourish your skin during the colder months.

Protecting your skin in winter

The cold air outside and central heating indoors can wreak havoc on your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Paula advises that maintaining hydration and protecting the skin barrier are key to avoiding dry and damaged skin2.

"Winter, especially when it snows, can be particularly harsh on the skin, especially for those with conditions like eczema or psoriasis," says Paula. "It’s essential to use products that not only hydrate but also soothe and protect the skin."

This is where EPIMAX comes in — a range of emollients and moisturisers that have been specifically developed to help manage dry skin conditions. The EPIMAX® range includes creams, ointments, and a gel that are suitable for the whole family and can be used as part of a daily skincare routine to help protect the skin’s natural barrier.

Why EPIMAX?

EPIMAX is a brand that is gentle on sensitive skin and ideal for managing conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. EPIMAX® products help to lock in moisture, while also soothing inflammation and irritation.

Paula’s Winter Skincare Tips3

Moisturise Frequently: Apply a rich emollient, like an ointment to your body, immediately after bathing to lock in moisture.

Use Lukewarm Water: Avoid hot showers or baths, as these can strip the skin of natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water instead.

Protect Your Skin Outdoors: Wear gloves and scarves to shield your skin from the harsh winter wind, and reapply your moisturizer as needed.

Humidify Your Home: Indoor heating can dry out the air, so use a humidifier to add moisture back into your environment.

Choose the Right Clothing: Opt for soft, breathable fabrics like cotton when dressing for colder weather. Avoid rough materials like wool against your skin as they can cause irritation and exacerbate conditions like eczema. Layer with cotton underneath to protect your skin while staying warm.

The EPIMAX range from Aspire Pharma is available for anyone with eczema, psoriasis, or dry skin, to buy over the counter and online without prescription.

Priced from just £3.99 for 100g (or 125g tub for EPIMAX® Ointment) EPIMAX® is perfect for those looking for a moisturiser in a small tube to take with them on the go. The EPIMAX® range is also available in a 500g tottle (top-down bottle) or a tub for the ointments, for a more substantial size to sit in their bathroom cabinet. ​​

​All products are free from: SLS and perfumes.​ For more information, please visit: www.epimax.co.uk