September 27 is UK's most popular birth date and here's why

A new study reveals the most and least common days to be born in England and Wales.

Halloween is the 84th most common birthday in England and Wales, with a total of 53,699 babies born on this day between 1995 and 2024, which equates to 1,790 babies born on average each year. In 2024, 1,747 babies were born on Halloween in total in England and Wales.

The least common birthdays cluster around the Christmas period, when planned births and induced labours are typically avoided.

Boxing Day ranks as the least common birthday in England and Wales, with just 1,302 babies born on this day on average each year and 39,061 babies born on this day in total between 1995 and 2024.

Christmas Day takes second spot, with 1,370 births on average and 41,110 births in total throughout the year range.

New Year's Day is the third-least common birthday, with 1,536 babies born on this day on average each year and a total of 46,087 births recorded between 1995 and 2024.

27 December ranks fourth, with 1,631 births on average and 48,922 births in total on this day between 1995 and 2024. Christmas Eve ranks fifth, with 1,668 births on average and 50,046 in total.

In contrast, the most common birthday in England and Wales is 27 September, with 1,939 babies born on this day on average each year. In total, 58,172 babies have been born on this day between 1995 and 2024, with 2012 recording the most births, at 2,383. If this is your birthday, you share this with Jenna Ortega, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lil Wayne.

In second place is 26 September, with an average of 1,934 births each year between 1995 and 2024 and 58,007 births in total. The year with the most babies born on this date is 2012, which recorded 2,285 births.

25 September ranks third, with 1,929 babies born on this day on average. There have been 57,874 births recorded on this day between 1995 and 2024 in England and Wales, with the most being in 2012 at 2,277.

Next is 23 September, with an average of 1,925 babies born on this day and 57,748 babies born in total across 1995 to 2024. The year 2010 recorded the most births on this day, with 2,330.

Taking fifth spot is 30 September, with 1,921 babies born on this day on average. A total of 57,630 babies have been born this day across the time frame, with 2010 recording the most births, at 2,276.

In sixth place is 20 September, with 1,917 births on average and 57,502 births in total between 1995 and 2024. Following next is 22 September, with 1,916 babies born on this day on average and 57,471 in total.

Rounding out the top ten are 19 September, with 1,914 births on average each year, 28 September, with 1,912 births and 24 September, with 1,911 births on average.

The popularity of late September birthdays points to a clear pattern of conceptions happening around the festive season, with many babies likely conceived between Christmas and New Year.

Benedikt Förster, CEO and founder of Cada , adds:

"The late September peak suggests many babies are conceived during December festivities when couples spend more time together during the festive season.

"The significant drop in births on and around Christmas and New Year isn't surprising. Hospitals typically avoid scheduling planned procedures during these periods, and expectant parents with due dates near these holidays might have their deliveries induced earlier to avoid staffing shortages.

"What's particularly interesting is how consistent these patterns are year after year. Even as birth rates change over time, the seasonal distribution remains stable.”