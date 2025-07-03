Should you train before a music festival? Why this surgeon says definitely (not maybe)

Thousands of people require medical attention at festivals every year in the UK (Cover Media)

Music festivals can provide a carefree escape. But spending three days on your feet can cause unexpected injuries, a leading surgeon has warned.

In hot dry weather, feet can struggle spending hours a day dancing on uneven ground, while muddy festivals pose a very different but equally difficult physical challenge, as long days spent wading through thick mud without rest places strain on the body.

Thousands of people require medical attention at festivals every year in the UK and with Download, Parklife, TRNSMT, Wireless, Latitude and countless other festivals around the corner, revellers are being urged to prepare themselves.

“I would advise everyone, whether younger or over-40, to prepare before engaging in any unusual activity,” warns surgeon Arnoldas Sipavicius who has seen his fair share of meniscus or ligament tears that require surgery after a festival.

“Before a festival, you need to activate the relevant muscle groups, especially doing exercises that target leg stabilisers and improve muscle balance.

“And it’s essential to have proper footwear suited to the surface and distance, and to consider shoes for rainy or slippery conditions.”

Post festival injuries are common, the orthopaedic specialist says: “When alcohol is involved, fights are more likely, which often results in bruising. Slipping can also lead to leg injuries – most commonly to the knees and ankle joints. These usually include ligament sprains, meniscus tears, ligament ruptures, and similar trauma.”

However, not everyone will need to prep to party. If you can walk 10,000 steps easily and without causing any pain, you can probably handle a festival, Arnoldas of the Nordorthopaedics clinic in Lithuania, says.

Beyond festivals, summer can be more dangerous than you may think. Arnoldas has seen countless patients who have fallen from bikes, scooters, or motorcycles and suffered wrist, elbow, or shoulder injuries as a result. Knee and ankle injuries are also common, especially from slipping during football and beach volleyball.

And please don’t ignore any pain following a festival, he warns.

“Swelling and pain in the ankles, knees and lower back can limit joint function and lead to injury,” he says.

“Joint overuse is a serious issue. Pain and swelling that worsen or do not go away after rest, or if there is joint locking or catching, often require further medical investigation.”