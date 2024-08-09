Skittles Giants Gooey offers a break from the mundane in new research

New research shows that a quarter of Brits (25%) seek a happiness boost every day, 39% think their daily life is boring and over two-thirds (69%) crave disruption from their routines.

From the sweaty work commute and doomscrolling your colleagues’ beach holidays, to this lacklustre UK weather, the daily grind is taking a serious toll this summer. To celebrate the new Skittles Giants Gooey, Skittles have commissioned research into the state of happiness in the UK - revealing that almost two-fifths of Brits (39%) admit that their day-to-day life often feels boring, and a quarter (25%) saying they need a happiness boost every single day. Skittles have partnered with laughter and happiness expert Katherine Templar-Lewis to understand just how important these happiness boosts are. Commenting on the findings, Katherine revealed: “It really is the smallest of moments throughout the day that make the biggest of impacts on our happiness, and it’s no surprise that so many of us need an injection of fun into our day-to-day routines to break up the monotony of modern-day life. Whether it’s letting loose in Skittles Goo Room or simply laughing with a loved one, I'd encourage everyone to prioritise those little moments of fun to break up the everyday!” Hannah Lee, Skittles Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley UK said: “At Skittles, we thrive on the unexpected and Skittles Giants Gooey is no exception. We understand that everyone needs a dose of fun amidst their busy schedules — a delightful disruption from reality. We hope our new product and The Goo Room can deliver just that.” With two thirds of Brits (69%) needing a disruption from their day-to-day life and with 31% needing a happiness boost specifically in the PM (the classic afternoon slump!), Skittles created “The Goo Room”, where for one afternoon only on London’s iconic Southbank, an immersive Goo pop up was available.