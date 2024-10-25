Sleep expert: Do not do this when clocks go back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Sunday, 27th October, we’ll gain an extra hour in bed as the clocks go back. While this might sound like a gift, the reality is that many people feel groggier and more tired than ever after the time change.

In fact, a staggering 95% of Brits report not waking up feeling refreshed. Sleep expert Alison Jones from Sealy UK is here to share five foolproof hacks to help you feel energised and well-rested despite the time shift. Here, Alison Jones, sleep expert at leading mattress brand Sealy UK, offers her advice on what to not to do after the clocks go back, along with strategies to avoid feeling tired and groggy following the time change this Sunday.

DON’T have a lie in As the clocks go back and the mornings become darker, it might feel like the perfect excuse to stay in bed longer or sneak in a nap during the day. But don’t fall into this trap! While it may seem like a harmless way to catch up on rest, oversleeping can actually do more harm than good. Sleeping in or taking long naps during the day can seriously disrupt your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, making it harder to fall asleep at night. This misalignment can cause your circadian rhythm – your body’s internal clock – to go off balance, leaving you feeling more sluggish and tired, not just for a day, but for several days after the clocks change. In fact, studies show that 6 in 10 Brits wake up at least once during the night, and irregular sleep patterns or naps can worsen these disturbances, leaving you groggy and fatigued when you wake. If you’re feeling tired during the day, resist the urge to nap for long periods. Instead, stick to short power naps of 20–30 minutes, ideally in the early afternoon. This brief rest can help recharge your energy levels without interfering with your ability to get a full night’s sleep. The key is to avoid doing anything that could throw your body clock off track – and long naps or sleeping in can do just that.

Create the perfect sleep sanctuary A restful night's sleep starts with a supportive and comfortable mattress, especially when your body is adjusting to time changes. Sealy’s advanced ComfortCore and InfiniLux technologies are specifically designed to enhance sleep quality. By offering targeted pressure relief and luxurious resilience, these mattresses help minimize tossing and turning, enabling deeper, more restorative sleep. In fact, 11% of Sealy customers report waking up feeling refreshed, compared to only 8% of non-Sealy mattress users. Investing in a mattress that promotes this level of comfort and support can dramatically reduce disturbances during the night, ensuring that you wake up feeling ready for the day. Your bedroom should be a place of relaxation, so consider dimming the lights, playing calming music, or lighting candles to signal to your body that it’s time for bed.

Make time for the outdoors With the nights becoming longer and darker, the amount of time we spend in daylight starts to decrease. The sun starts to set as early as around 4pm on the shortest day of the year. With this in mind, it is important to make a habit of spending ample amounts of time outdoors during the daylight hours. Not everyone has the luxury of spending all of their free time outside, especially people who work in an office or spend the majority of their day indoors. However, spending some time outdoors is better than none at all. Researchers have advised that spending even a small amount of time outdoors, away from artificial light, can have a positive effect on your sleep schedule, enabling your body to align to the natural light pattern*.

Now is the time to start staggering your sleep One of the worst things you can do when the clocks go back is to ignore your sleep schedule and expect your body to instantly adjust. Don’t assume you can just sleep in or go to bed at your normal time, without consequences when the clocks go back. Gradual adjustments are key to keeping your body clock in sync. By shifting your bedtime by just 10–15 minutes earlier each night in the days leading up to the clock change, you can help your body naturally adapt to the new time without the shock of a sudden shift. This is especially important because once your sleep routine is disrupted, it can be difficult to get back on track. In fact, more than 22% of people report struggling to get back to sleep if they wake up during the night, and the disorientation caused by an abrupt time shift can make this even worse.