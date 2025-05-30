Sleeping naked won’t help you sleep better in the heat, says biomedical scientist

Woman lying on bed

As we start to see higher temperatures, or if you're someone with a condition that makes you sensitive to heat, you might be looking for simple ways to stay cool through the night. One piece of advice that crops up every summer? The idea that sleeping naked helps you beat the heat.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While most of us welcome the brighter days, heat can take a toll on sleep, skin and overall wellbeing if you don’t adjust your routine.

To help you stay comfortable, cool and well-rested, Pretty You London has gathered expert-approved tips and smart swaps – from hydrating properly to choosing the right bedding – that can make all the difference:

Stay properly hydrated

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dehydration can sneak up on you during the summer, and it doesn’t just affect your energy levels during the day – it can impact your sleep, too.

“Poor hydration can cause night-time palpitations, which very effectively wake you up,” explains Alison Cullen, nutritionist at A.Vogel. “Making sure you drink enough plain, still water throughout the day is one of the simplest ways to sleep better during warm nights.”

She also suggests avoiding too much caffeine or alcohol in the evening, both of which can dehydrate the body and reduce your ability to stay cool overnight.

Choose lighter bedding

Still sleeping under a thick winter duvet? It’s time for a seasonal switch. A 4.5–7 tog option is better suited to spring and summer, and on really warm nights, even a breathable bamboo or cotton sheet can be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s not just about your duvet. The materials across your entire bedding set make a difference. Swapping out synthetic fabrics for natural, breathable ones like bamboo or cotton helps air circulate and draws moisture away from the skin, keeping you feeling fresh and comfortable through the night.

“People often think about changing their duvet in summer, but overlook the impact of their sheets and pillowcases,” says Phoebe Street, Brand Marketing Manager at Pretty You London. “Using breathable, natural fabrics across your whole bedding setup can make a noticeable difference to how well you sleep when it’s warm.”

Take a lukewarm shower (not a freezing one)

Tempted to cool down with a cold shower after a long, hot day? You might be surprised to hear that it's counterproductive.

“A cold shower can cause your body to generate more heat as a response,” says Dr Hana Patel, NHS GP and sleep expert at Time4Sleep. “A lukewarm or tepid shower is much more effective for gently cooling your core temperature before bed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also recommends applying cool (but not freezing) water to your pulse points – wrists, ankles and forehead – to help bring down overall body temperature before bed.

Switch up your nightwear

Hot nights are uncomfortable enough without your pyjamas making things worse. Swapping out synthetic materials for breathable fabrics like bamboo viscose or organic cotton can help to regulate your temperature through the night.

“When the weather is warm, and especially during heatwaves, I advise my patients that staying cool is key, rather than waiting until you're too hot,” says Dr Daniel Gordon, GP at Olive Health. “At night, aim for light sleepwear to stay comfortable and maximise your chances of a good night’s rest.”

Synthetic fabrics trap heat and sweat against the skin, while natural fibres like bamboo allow for better airflow and wick moisture away, helping you stay cooler and avoid disrupted sleep.

Eat to sleep better

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What you eat (and when you eat) can play a role in how well you sleep during warmer weather.

“Lighter meals are key,” says Alison Cullen, nutritionist. “Avoid particularly spicy, oily and fried foods as these can make you sweat more and interfere with digestion. You should also keep lighter pre-bedtime snacks in mind, as heavy meals can cause symptoms of insomnia and impact the quality and length of sleep you can achieve.”

So what should you eat? When you're feeling the heat, try to include more water-rich foods like fruit and salad, as well as meals that are easy to digest. Most importantly, aim to eat at least a couple of hours before bed, so that digestion doesn’t keep your body awake.

Cool down your sleep environment

Creating a cooler sleep space can make it much easier to wind down and drift off if you're feeling too warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part of the normal process of falling asleep involves the body’s core temperature dropping by 1–2°C, alongside a rise in levels of melatonin, which together promote sleepiness,” says Alison Cullen, nutritionist.

“Without that temperature drop occurring, it’s harder for the body to move into its ‘sleep prep’ pattern. This makes sense from a survival point of view – being too hot or too cold is associated with potentially adverse scenarios, where it is advantageous to stay awake and alert.”

The takeaway? Keep your bedroom cool. Close blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the day to block out sunlight, and in the evening, open windows up to let fresh air in.

Simplify your skincare

As the weather heats up, your skincare routine might need a tweak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You may need a moisturiser which is lighter and less greasy in the spring months, and your skin will feel less dry and chapped, particularly your lips,” says Dr Sweta Rai, dermatologist at Doctify.

For those prone to pigmentation, she suggests being extra cautious in sunnier weather. “Be wary of dark patches appearing on sun-exposed sites,” she says. “There are sunscreens which contain high-energy visible light filters that can help prevent this, and ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, tranexamic acid, and kojic acid can help reduce pigmentation or dark spots.”

She recommends wearing SPF 30 or above in spring, and reapplying every two hours if UV levels are three or higher.

And when the evening comes around, there’s another advantage – the familiar steps of your skincare routine can act as a signal to your body that it’s time to switch off and fall asleep.