Slovenia Becomes the Latest European Nation to Offer Digital Nomad Visa – But Brits Still Favour a Familiar Favourite Closer to Home

As Slovenia launches a new digital nomad visa, new research reveals Europe continues to dominate British remote workers' wish lists - with Portugal holding the top spot.

Slovenia has become the latest country to join the digital nomad movement, announcing a new visa for remote workers set to launch on 21 November 2025. The picturesque Alpine nation, known for its lakes, mountains, and enviable quality of life, is now actively courting location-independent professionals - and becomes the latest in a wave of European nations competing to attract global talent.

But while Slovenia’s announcement highlights the growing global appeal of remote work, new research conducted on behalf of AXA Global Healthcare reveals that British digital nomads continue to prioritise destinations closer to home, with Portugal topping the list.

Sebastian Judez, a relocation expert at AXA Global Healthcare, explains: “Slovenia’s new visa is part of a much wider shift - governments across the world are waking up to the economic potential of attracting remote workers. But while the idea of working somewhere far-flung is appealing, many Brits are prioritising destinations that offer not just good weather, but also strong infrastructure, shorter travel times, and a sense of familiarity.”

Top 5 Countries for British Digital Nomads in 2025

Based on a survey of 1,000+ Brits with the flexibility to work abroad, AXA Global Healthcare has identified the most in-demand destinations for digital nomads:

Portugal – Streamlined nomad visa, high quality of life, and easy access to the UK.

Spain – Recently launched digital nomad visa, strong infrastructure, and vibrant cities.

Italy – New nomad visa plus rich culture and an improving remote work ecosystem.

Germany – Excellent public services, strong internet, and world-class healthcare.

South Korea – Tech-forward lifestyle, fast internet, and growing appeal to remote professionals.

“As more destinations roll out digital nomad visas, the options are expanding - but Europe remains dominant,” adds Judez. “Familiar healthcare systems, proximity to the UK, and cultural compatibility still matter. Slovenia’s move will likely appeal to Brits who want the beauty of the Balkans with the convenience of the EU.”