Snow bomb predicted to hit UK - Here's how you can prepare
Car experts Gold Label Car Care have explained how to prepare for extreme weather conditions.
Plan your journey
If you know you’re going to be driving in snowy conditions, it’s advisable to try to plan your journey. This is because certain roads may be blocked or closed due to the extreme conditions and a rise in accidents means that congestion could create another obstruction.
Make sure your phone is charged
Always keep your phone charged as you may need it in an emergency situation. The colder months can put more strain on your car’s engine, meaning it can be harder to start or run smoothly. Accidents often happen more frequently, when there is snow, and if you find yourself in a difficult situation without any battery on your phone, this could be dangerous.
Check your tyres
One of the most crucial checks you need to do is your car’s tyres. The legal requirement of tread depth in the UK is 1.6mm, but it’s advised that you replace them when the tread gets to 3mm for added safety.
Check for cracks, tears, bulges and even the ages of the rubber fitted as all of these things can be very problematic and cause problems in how your car performs on a wet, slippery road. You may want to consider investing in winter tyres which have a thicker tread and thicker sidewalls to allow your car to cope with snowy conditions more effectively.
Make sure you don’t run low on fuel
Be mindful that you have a good amount of fuel in your car and never let it run too low. Not only can this cause havoc with your engine, but you don’t want to run out of fuel at the side of the road in dangerous conditions and minus temperatures.
Always allow at least half a tank of fuel, and if you know you’re going to be driving through a lot of snow, keep it topped up on a weekly basis as it will stop you having to look for a petrol station if you’re running low.
Check your battery
Always check the battery on your car or even have it replaced as engines will take longer to turn over when it’s cold and snow is starting to set.
Keep your car topped up with screenwash
If you’re driving in the very early hours of the morning when temperatures are at their lowest, make sure you’ve got screenwash in your car as this will prevent the windows from freezing over.”