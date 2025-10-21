Spot the sparkle: can you find the hidden engagement ring?

Somewhere among the dazzling mix of rings lies just one special design: a diamond set in a gold band.

All of us are familiar with engagement rings, the timeless symbol of love and commitment that often takes center stage in life’s most memorable moments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sparkling new puzzle, created by image editor experts Remove Background , is challenging players to pick out the classic engagement ring from a dazzling grid of gemstones.

Most Popular

That familiarity might make you think this challenge will be easy, but finding the one true engagement ring hidden in this sparkling grid is much trickier than it looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somewhere among the dazzling mix of rings lies just one special design: a diamond set in a gold band. Your mission is to find the engagement ring as quickly as you can.

Marc Porcar, CEO o Remove Background S.L, explained,

“It’s a simple twist on something so familiar. Engagement rings are instantly recognizable, but when one is hidden among dozens of similar designs, spotting it isn’t as easy as you might think.

This puzzle is a fun way to test your eye for detail — can you find the sparkle?”

Puzzle solution:

Starting from the bottom right corner, the engagement ring can be found three rows up, five columns left.