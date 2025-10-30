Spot traitor hiding in plain sight — can you find it in 20 seconds?
Among a sea of “trusted,” one impostor dares to break cover.
Inspired by The Traitors , this brainteaser tests your powers of observation. It looks simple... until you realise one word can’t be trusted.
The question is: can you find the traitor before time runs out?
This is a playful twist on The Traitors , that captures the same feeling of trying to spot who doesn’t belong.
This puzzle does this but with words instead of people. It’s fun, and it also challenges your attention to detail, which every good Traitor or Faithful needs.