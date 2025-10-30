Spot traitor hiding in plain sight — can you find it in 20 seconds?

By Erin Ward
Contributor
31 minutes ago
Spot the hidden 'traitor' within the faithful in this fun puzzle.placeholder image
Spot the hidden 'traitor' within the faithful in this fun puzzle.
Among a sea of “trusted,” one impostor dares to break cover.

Inspired by The Traitors , this brainteaser tests your powers of observation. It looks simple... until you realise one word can’t be trusted.

Most Popular

    The question is: can you find the traitor before time runs out?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    This is a playful twist on The Traitors , that captures the same feeling of trying to spot who doesn’t belong.

    This puzzle does this but with words instead of people. It’s fun, and it also challenges your attention to detail, which every good Traitor or Faithful needs.

    Telling news your way
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice