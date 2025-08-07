Statistics show 468 burglaries a day and 73% of criminals get away — tips on how to protect your home

User (UGC) Submitted

In the past year alone, a home is burgled every 173 seconds—that’s 468 burglaries a day. Yet despite the scale of the issue, 73% of cases are closed with no suspect ever identified, and the charge rate for residential burglaries remains shockingly low at just 5.5%.

The recent break-in at football legend Harry Redknapp’s £5m gated Sandbanks mansion only highlights the scale and boldness of today’s criminals. Despite their luxury property being gated, the attackers forced their way in and stole jewellery belonging to his wife Sandra—proving that even high walls and price tags are no match for organised criminal gangs.

Redknapp joins a growing list of high-profile victims:

Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright were forced to lock themselves in their bedroom during a break-in earlier this year.

were forced to lock themselves in their bedroom during a break-in earlier this year. Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo had their flat ransacked just months ago.

had their flat ransacked just months ago. Olivia Attwood’s Cheshire home was targeted while she was away filming.

If celebrities with gated estates, guards, and alarm systems are vulnerable, what does this mean for everyday families? The truth: most homes are far easier targets, and criminals are capitalising on it.

And with police investigations into burglaries taking longer—averaging 67 days in 2025 versus 54 days previously—criminals increasingly benefit from delays in justice.

How to Protect Your Home: Expert Tips from Glenn Flannery, Group Commercial Director at Spy Alarms

1. Avoid These Common CCTV Placement Mistakes:

Poor lighting or obstructions: Install cameras in open, well-lit areas.

Install cameras in open, well-lit areas. Behind windows: Reflections reduce clarity—install cameras externally.

Reflections reduce clarity—install cameras externally. Low positions: Cameras should be 8–10 feet high to avoid tampering.

Cameras should be to avoid tampering. Too close to entry points: Step back 10–15 feet to widen coverage.

Step back 10–15 feet to widen coverage. Hidden from view: Visible cameras act as powerful deterrents.

2. Know Your Camera Types:

Dome Cameras: Weather-resistant and vandal-proof for outdoor use.

Weather-resistant and vandal-proof for outdoor use. Turret Cameras: Compact, affordable indoor options.

Compact, affordable indoor options. Bullet Cameras: Great for perimeter areas like driveways.

Great for perimeter areas like driveways. Wireless Cameras: Easy to install, perfect for flexible security.

Easy to install, perfect for flexible security. Indoor Cameras: Ideal for monitoring pets, kids, or elderly relatives.

3. Upgrade Entry Points:

Install anti-snap locks, reinforce door frames, and use video doorbells to deter doorstep theft.

4. Secure the Perimeter:

Keep fences tall and gates locked.

Trim hedges and trees near windows to reduce hiding spots.

near windows to reduce hiding spots. Add motion sensor lights and perimeter alarms along pathways and entrances.

5. Create the Illusion of Occupancy:

Burglars often target homes that appear empty.

Use smart lights and automated TVs or radios to simulate presence.

and to simulate presence. If you're away, ask a neighbour to park in your driveway .

. Avoid leaving bins out for extended periods or posting holiday updates on social media.