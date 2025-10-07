Stay Alert: Stay Alive – Arriva’s new safety campaign urges pedestrians to put phones down and beware

Leading bus operator Arriva has launched a new safety campaign to highlight the risks of distraction when crossing the road, particularly during the darker autumn and winter months.

Stay Alert: Stay Alive is aimed at encouraging all pedestrians to take extra care, avoid using their phones and headphones when near traffic and be more alert around quieter vehicles such as hybrid or electric buses and cars.

The campaign follows analysis of Arriva’s own safety data, which shows a clear seasonal and behavioural trend:

Each year, between 75 and 107 incidents occur in the UK where a pedestrian steps into the path of a passing Arriva bus

In many cases, pedestrians were distracted while using their phone

A third of all incidents (33%) happen between 3pm and 5pm

Incidents are 20% more likely on Fridays compared with other weekdays

65% of incidents occur between October and March, when darker afternoons and poorer weather make visibility worse

Bus operator Arriva is urging people to not get distracted by tech

National figures from the Department for Transport show that pedestrian casualties remain a significant road safety concern, with distraction and reduced awareness highlighted as emerging risks.

The campaign was the brainchild of Ray Cowpe, risk manager at Arriva North West and Wales.

He said: “Safety is always our highest priority at Arriva, not just for our passengers but for everyone in the communities we serve.

“These figures are a reminder that distraction can have devastating consequences. Whether it’s glancing at a phone, wearing headphones, or not noticing a hybrid or an electric vehicle approaching, the risks are very real.

Arriva's latest safety campaign

“These every day distractions can have devastating consequences.

“Through our Stay Alert: Stay Alive campaign we want to remind people of one very simple thing: be aware of your surroundings when near traffic.

“When you’re around traffic, pause that video, turn down your music and put your phone away for a second so you can be totally present and alert to any possible dangers.

“That extra moment of attention could save your life.”

The campaign will run across Arriva’s social media channels and on buses from October, coinciding with the peak season for pedestrian-related incidents. The social media video is here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPgFmAagrB4/?igsh=MWowNTYxZHF0NHNvZA==

The ‘Stay Alert: Stay Alive’ campaign is the latest in a series of safety initiatives launched by Arriva, following the successful ‘Stop and Stay’ campaign in 2023.