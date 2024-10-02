Strangest pet names including Breakdance, Chicken Nugget and Helicopter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Breakdance’, ‘Chicken Nugget’ and ‘Helicopter’ have been revealed as the UK’s strangest pet names of 2024 according to research by Everypaw Pet Insurance.

As a nation, there's nothing we love more than our pets and we all think our beloved companions are one of a kind! That’s why so many of the 38 million pets in UK homes are given unique and strange names that make them stand out from all the others.

To celebrate our furry friends this World Animal Day (4th October) and to inspire people across the UK who want to name their pets something completely unique, the team at Everypaw Pet Insurance have revealed the UK’s top 10 strangest pet names of 2024.

After analysing the registration data of dogs, cats and rabbits, Everypaw Pet Insurance has found that the UK’s strangest pet name is ‘Breakdance’, followed by ‘Chicken Nugget’ and ‘Helicopter’:

Breakdance Chicken Nugget Helicopter Sriracha Mohawk Shrimp Mocktail Toast Captain Sir Pantaloon Lord Tubbinton Indiana Bones

Taking the top spot is ‘Breakdance,’ a one-of-a-kind name that takes the idea of zoomies to a whole new level. This name is perfect for energetic, playful pets who love rolling over, running around and looking cooler than the other dogs in the park! With breakdancing becoming one of the most talked-about sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will we see even more pet parents jump on the ‘Breakdance’ hype in 2025?

In second place is one of the four food-related pet names making the list. ‘Chicken Nugget’ is entirely unique, with only one pet being registered with this name. However, it’s not the only deliciously-daring name registered by pet owners this year as ‘Big Mac’, ‘Marmite’ and ‘Bacon’ have also been adorned by our furry friends. It’s not just food that’s been popular with pet owners in 2024, as ‘Coke O’ and ‘Bollinger’, after the iconic champagne producer, have also been registered.

Coming in third is ‘Helicopter’ which, like ‘Breakdance’ is a fantastically out-of-the-box name for a pet who is constantly moving and full of energy! If you’re thinking of owning a particularly lively breed of dog and can imagine them whirling around the park as they chase a squirrel, we think ‘Helicopter’ could be a perfect fit.

Other notable strange pet names include:

Toast - ‘Ham and Cheese Toastie’ was named the strangest pet name of 2023, so could this be their sibling?

Indiana Bones - One of the many fictional character-related puns pets have been named after in 2024. With Wicked set to release in November 2024, will we see more Elphabas and Glindas on the list in 2025?

Shrimp Mocktail - Clearly named after someone’s favourite food. With all the foodie names registered in 2024, you could make a whole banquet!

Everypaw Pet Insurance has also found that online searches for ‘unique pet names’ have risen by 22% over the last three months, while ‘best pet names’ has seen a 23% increase in that same time. As the demand for unique pet names grows, Everypaw is encouraging pet owners to think outside the box when naming their new companions.

A Spokesperson for Everypaw Pet Insurance said: “Naming a pet is a very personal experience and is often one of the first things you do as a new pet owner. It is incredibly exciting to think of a pet’s name, but it can often be tricky to find one that suits them perfectly and stands out from the crowd.

“Whether people want to take inspiration from their favourite food, a fictional character they love, or something completely out of the box, we hope our list of the most unique popular pet names helps people around the UK with naming their pets!”