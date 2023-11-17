Telling news your way
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars pictured arriving in Blackpool - including Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach

It's finally Strictly week in Blackpool!

By Catherine Musgrove
1 minute ago

Seven Strictly Come Dancing couples have made it to Blackpool for this week's show which will be filmed at the resort's famous Tower Ballroom.

The remaining couples include Angela Ripon and Kai Widdrington, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, Annabel Croft and Johannes Radabe, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzman, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones.

The show will air at 6.40pm on Saturday, November 18 on BBC One.

Ellie Leach - best known for portraying Faye Windass on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street arrives in a wet Blackpool.

1. Ellie Leach

Ellie Leach - best known for portraying Faye Windass on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street arrives in a wet Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson

Dancers Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu arrive in the heavy rain.

2. Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu

Dancers Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu arrive in the heavy rain. Photo: Dave Nelson

Strictly cast member Fleur East with superfan Josh.

3. Fleur East

Strictly cast member Fleur East with superfan Josh. Photo: Dave Nelson

Luba Mushtuk arrives at Blackpool Tower.

4. Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk arrives at Blackpool Tower. Photo: Dave Nelson

