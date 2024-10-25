Study reveals the animals people from Leeds would most like to see in the wild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Most Leeds residents want to go on a wildlife holiday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around six in ten (58%) Leeds locals say they dream of going on a wildlife holiday in their lifetime, to see endangered or rare animals in their natural habit.

That’s according to new research by the luxury travel specialists Scott Dunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what animals are residents most keen to see? Well, the travel trends report revealed that the people of Leeds are most interested in seeing tigers in the wild.

Safari Image

Over a third (37%) said that having the chance to see tigers in their natural habitat is one of their dream, ‘bucket list’ travel experiences.

Elephants were also a popular choice (34%), followed by pandas (33%) and lions (32%).

The animals that people from Leeds are most keen to see in the wild, in their lifetime :

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiger (37%) Elephant (34%) Panda (33%) Lion (32%) Dolphin (28%) Polar bear (26%) Penguin (25%) Giraffe (23%) Monkey (23%) Rhino (22%)

Tigers and elephants are commonly spotted on safari experiences, which are proving popular across the nation.

Four in ten (40%) say they aspire to go on a safari holiday in their lifetime. A further quarter (25%) said they are particularly drawn to eco or ‘silent’ safaris.

In Leeds 15% would like to try a helicopter safari, while 18% would like to visit an elephant sanctuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google searches for information on ‘safari experiences’ are up 40% in the last year alone, showing that this could be a top travel trend in 2025.

When asked what countries Leeds locals are most keen to visit for a wildlife holiday, three in ten (30%) named Kenya and nearly a quarter (24%) named South Africa.

Both of these are considered top locations for a safari, giving visitors the opportunity to spot ‘the big five’ as well as giraffes and monkeys.

Scott Dunn’s own booking data revealed that there are twice as many people travelling to South Africa in the next year, versus the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of their guests’ most sought after animal experiences is the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife, also known as the Giraffe Centre. Here, visitors can learn more about the sustainable environmental conservation of giraffes and even get up close via the feeding platform.

Parents and grandparents from Leeds are particularly keen to take their family away on a wildlife holiday.

A fifth (20%) of local parents specifically said they worry their children won’t get a chance to see endangered animals in their nature habitat, if they don’t organise a trip to make this happen.

Nearly a quarter (22%) felt that these types of experiences would help children respect nature and the environment more in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Holman, Africa Expert at Scott Dunn, added: “It’s amazing to see Brits placing so much value on seeing wildlife when choosing where to visit on holiday, and that they are willing to venture further afield to do so.

“Not only will this shift in travel behaviour help people to tick off once in a lifetime experiences, but it also supports wider conservation efforts, helping animals to thrive in the wild.”

To find out more about Scott Dunn’s latest Travel Trends Report visit: https://www.scottdunn.com/inspiration/travel-trends/reports/2024/autumn