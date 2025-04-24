Study reveals the deadliest states for drunk driving

User (UGC) Submitted

Montana tops the list of deadliest states for drunk driving in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, conducted by car accident attorneys RTRLAW, analysed the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on fatal collisions involving one or more drivers over the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit of 0.08%. The states with the highest percentage of fatal collisions due to drunk driving, the most recent available data, have been named the deadliest.

Montana is the most dangerous state for driving under the influence. Out of 928 fatal crashes, over one-third involved a drunk driver at 33.41%. This figure is 66.9% above the national average of 20.01%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hampshire experienced 565 fatal crashes. According to NHTSA, 30.09% of these were due to one or more drivers having BAC levels of 0.08 g/dL and above. In total, this is 50.3% above the national benchmark.

In third place is Rhode Island. The research shows that drivers in the state are 44.9% more likely to be involved in a fatal collision due to drunk driving. As such, 29.27% of 287 fatal collisions occurred because of this.

North Dakota follows in fourth place. Out of the state’s 460 fatal collisions, 27.83% of fatal crashes involved drunk drivers. This is 44.9% above the national average.

In fifth place, with 581 fatal collisions taking place, is South Dakota. The research shows that 26.51% of fatal crashes involve drunk drivers, which is 32.8% above the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Table 1: The worst states for collisions due to drunk driving

Rank U.S. state Percentage of fatal crashes that involved a drunk driver (2018-2022) 1 Montana 33.41% 2 New Hampshire 30.09% 3 Rhode Island 29.27% 4 North Dakota 27.83% 5 South Dakota 26.51% 6 Maine 26.10% 7 Colorado 25.28% 8 Connecticut 24.88% 9 Vermont 24.42% 10 Ohio 23.73% 11 Idaho 23.63% 12 Louisiana 23.39% 13 South Carolina 23.15% 14 Alaska 22.96% 15 Oregon 22.74% 16 Maryland 22.47% 17 Massachusetts 22.40% 18 Wyoming 22.10% 19 Washington 21.74% 20 Minnesota 21.73% 21 Nebraska 21.06% 22 Hawaii 20.97% 23 Missouri 20.76% 24 Oklahoma 20.54% 25 Nevada 20.44%

According to the study, there were 724 fatal collisions in Maine. Out of these, 26.1% were due to one or more drivers having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. As such, Maine drivers are 30.4% more likely to be in this situation.

Colorado ranks seventh, with 25.28% of fatal collisions involving a drunk driver. Connecticut, with 24.88%, and Vermont, with 24.42%, follow in eighth and ninth respectively. Ohio is the tenth deadliest state, with 23.73% of all fatal crashes involving drunk driving.

On the other hand, Mississippi has seen the fewest fatal collisions due to drunk driving. There were 3,200 fatal crashes in the state and 9.97% of these involved people driving over the legal alcohol limit, which is 50.17% below the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arizona is the second safest state for drivers. According to the study, 10.55% of fatal crashes involved drunk drivers, which is 47.2% below the national benchmark. This is out of 5,034 reported collisions.

New York ranks third, with 12.68% of collisions being due to drunk driving, followed by Georgia in fourth, with 12.75%. Indiana is the fifth safest state for drivers, according to the study, with 13% of fatal crashes being caused by alcohol impairment.

A spokesperson for RTRLAW has commented on the findings: “According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are an average of 36,373 fatal crashes annually in the United States.

“This research sheds light on the critical disparities in drunk-driving fatalities across the nation. Montana, for instance, highlights the urgent need for more robust enforcement and education, while Mississippi’s lower rates of fatal collisions demonstrate that progress is achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By identifying these trends, national and local governing bodies can identify and implement strategies that save lives and create safer roads for everyone.”

Table 2: The states with the fewest collisions due to drunk driving

Rank U.S. state Percentage of fatal crashes that involved a drunk driver (2018-2022) 1 Mississippi 9.97% 2 Arizona 10.55% 3 New York 12.68% 4 Georgia 12.75% 5 Indiana 13.00% 6 Kansas 13.84% 7 Florida 15.03% 8 West Virginia 15.23% 9 Utah 15.36% 10 North Carolina 15.40% 11 Pennsylvania 15.95% 12 Kentucky 16.16% 13 Alabama 16.30% 14 Tennessee 16.50% 15 California 16.94% 16 Michigan 17.23% 17 New Mexico 17.66% 18 New Jersey 17.69% 19 Wisconsin 18.17% 20 Iowa 18.22% 21 Delaware 18.35% 22 Arkansas 18.46% 23 Texas 18.70% 24 Illinois 19.09% 25 Virginia 19.55%