Summer haircare ☀️ expert tips & products for caring for curly & coily hair

The hotter weather means hair will likely experience longer lengths of sun exposure, and higher levels of sweat, saltwater and chlorine which can all take a toll on natural and curly hair, causing damage and dryness, leading to breakage in some cases.

Sharing her expert tips on how to look after your hair, ​​SheaMoisture’s Textured Hair Expert, Jennie Roberts breaks down a few of her seasonal essentials to summer-proof your curls, focused on hydration, hydration, hydration!⛱

🌊Hydration from washing - keeping hair clean from sweat and chlorine: After a day well spent in the pool or beach, it’s important to thoroughly wash your hair, removing salty or chlorinated water, as both are very drying.Use a clarifying sulphate-free shampoo to cleanse hair without stripping it of moisture.If you’re not impacted by sea or pool water, consider incorporating co-washing into your routine - washing your hair with only conditioner to refresh hair between washes, striping away sweat whilst maintaining moisture and hydration.

☀️Intense hydration from masques:Intense hydration from hair masques is vital for curly hair as it helps replenish lost moisture, prevent dryness, and maintain the hair's elasticity - all potential issues during the hotter season.After rinsing off your shampoo, apply a hair mask to damp hair for 5-10 minutes at least once a week for the best results, to help keep dryness at bay and hair healthy.

Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Leave in Conditioner

💦Daily hydration and moisture:Regularly use a nourishing leave-in conditioner between washes - it’ll act as the perfect primer before any styling products and is designed to help seal the hair cuticle, retain hydration and give a smoother finish. Choose the right product for your hair texture, curl type and porosity, you will be amazed at how this will impact styling, feel and overall hair look.

Top product recommendations for healthy hair this summer, from SheaMoisture:

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Sulphate Free Shampoo(473ml) Sulphate-free shampoo that cleanses hair while providing significant moisture and nourishment, perfect for natural, chemically processed or heat-styled hair.Key ingredients: Fair-Trade Shea Butter from Ghana and Jamaican Black Castor Oil.Key benefits: Strengthen and restores hair by reducing breakage and providing significant moisture and nourishmentRRP £12.99 (pricing at the retailers' discretion) from Boots

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Hair Treatment Masque (335ml) Treatment Mask that revitalises chemically treated, brittle, or damaged hair by adding moisture and shineKey ingredients: Fair-Trade Shea Butter from Ghana, Peppermint and Apple Cider Vinegar, silicone and sulphate-freeKey benefits: Strengthen and restore hair by reducing breakage and providing significant moisture, shine and nourishmentRRP £12.99 (pricing at the retailers' discretion) from Boots

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Leave-in Conditioner (326ml) Designed to deeply nourish and smooth hair, whilst adding a moisture boostPerfect as a leave-in or to rehydrate hair Key benefits. The nutrient-rich formula conditions ultra-dehydrated strands to help smooth hair and reduce fly-awaysKey ingredients: Manuka Honey, Fair Trade Shea Butter, antioxidant-rich Fig Extra and a blend of Mafura & Baobab OilsRRP £12.99 (pricing at the retailers' discretion) from Boots