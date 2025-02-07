Super Bowl 2025: Most popular Super Bowls and biggest half-time shows revealed

When it comes to sporting events and the glitz and glamour that comes with it, it is fair to say that nobody does it better than the NFL and with their showpiece annual event returning to the limelight this weekend, it is time to shine a light on the prestigious Super Bowl.

OLBG have crunched the numbers to reveal the most attended Super Bowls of all time, teams with the most Super Bowl appearances, the most watched Super Bowl half time shows and more.

Most Attended Super Bowls of All-Time

The Superbowl that hosted the most fans was back in 1980 when the Rose Bowl welcomed 103,985 through its turnstiles. That would be the year when the Pittsburgh Steelers would come out on top against the Los Angeles Rams after winning 31-19.

The teams with the most Super Bowl appearances of all-time

While it is the Rose Bowl that can lay claim to having four of the five highest all-time Superbowl attendances, The only non-Rose Bowl venue in the top five is the Cowboys Stadium’s 2010 Superbowl between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Green Bay Packers winning 31-25 and doing so in front of 103,219 paying supporters – a figure that sees the 2011 event rank fourth in the overall list in terms of highest attendances for the Superbowl and just 666 seats below the all-time high.

Teams With the Most Super Bowl Appearances of All Time

Here we can see that the team currently known as the New England Patriots tops the ranking for all-time wins with six entries in that column and not only that, but it has also been on the losing end on five other occasions.

The most watched Super Bowls of all-time

11 occasions where the Patriots have been in Superbowl action, three more than the next three teams in the list and although the trio of the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have each appeared eight times, the Steelers edge it with six wins instead of five.

The 49ers and the Cowboys each having won the Superbowl a total of five times each, one more than the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants who have won four each and four more than four teams who have never appeared at a Superbowl.

Teams With the Biggest Win Percentages in a Super Bowl

Here we can see those teams that have reflected perfection when it comes to the Superbowl and although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens have only made two appearances each, they have been faultless in their four combined performances.

The most watched Super Bowl half-time shows of all-time

The same perfection can also be attached to the duo of the New Orleans and the New York Jets and with them making a single respective appearance at the Superbowl, they have each managed to win their one and only show on the big stage.

As referenced above, four current teams have yet to have a dose of Superbowl fever and three have come so close but yet so far. Spare an additional thought for the Chargers, Cardinals and the Titans as they have fallen short when it really matters.

Stadiums That Have Hosted The Most Super Bowls

Top of the tree is what is now known as Caesars Superdrome and with them ready and waiting to stage this year’s edition of the Superbowl, its 2025 hosting will be it pulls further clear with eight individual hosting duties.

The stadiums that have hosted the most Super Bowls of all-time

Two more than what is currently known as the Hard Rock Stadium and three more than legacy venues the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl who have not staged a Superbowl since 1979 and 1993 respectively.

Then again, the Superbowl is certainly a future-facing event and likes to spread out hosting duties where it can – something that is signified by eight new venues being given such an important task since 2011.

Most Watched Half-Time Shows Since 2012

A who’s who of contemporary musical talents has been on show since the start of the decade but it is not just these names that have drawn huge audiences in the past. For example, Michael Jackson’s performance during Super Bowl XXVII remains the most-watched halftime show on television.

This particular performance drew a staggering audience of over 133.4 million viewers across network television and the current crop of musical superstars have not been far off from reaching that figure themselves.

If we take a look at the viewing figures of the half-time show since 2012, they return these hefty numbers:

The most bet on Super Bowls of all-time

Then again, it is not all about network television these days and with technological advances happening at such a pace, there are now plenty of other ways to keep your eyes on the Superbowl.

On digital platforms, the Super Bowl LIV halftime show starring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez set a new benchmark, becoming the most-viewed performance on YouTube with over 318 million views on the NFL’s official channel.

While in what must be considered a groundbreaking moment, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, became the first halftime performance to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

In addition to that, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI performance earned a record six Emmy nominations, the most for any halftime show, and secured a win for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

These achievements underscore the halftime show's evolution into a pinnacle of entertainment, blending music, performance, and global appeal and there will also be a huge appeal when it comes to betting on Superbowl 59.

The Top 10 Most Bet on Super Bowls

Last year (2024), The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that $23.1 billion was wagered on the Super Bowl in the United States, which included bets placed through legal sportsbooks, illegal bookies, and informal wagers.

Of this, approximately $1.25 to $1.5 billion was wagered through legal U.S.-based sportsbooks, reflecting the growing acceptance and regulation of sports betting in the country and it is believed that figure will only grow further in a few weeks.

Some notable individual wagers made headlines during the event, such as a $540,000 bet on the Chiefs +4.5 line by a Michigan gambler, a $1 million bet on the 49ers money line, and a $100,000 wager on the coin toss landing 'tails.’

If fans are really convinced about picking a winner, or by a winning margin, they can also utilise spread betting for a chance to win even more, depending on how right you are. Historically, Super Bowl winners have had a strong record against the spread (ATS), with teams winning the Super Bowl covering the spread 87% of the time. This trend has been even more pronounced since the 2009 season, with a success rate of 92.9%.

For Super Bowl LVIII, the over/under line was set at 47.5 points. The final combined score was 47, resulting in a push for bettors, with an almost even split historically between the number of overs and unders in Super Bowl games.

The rapid increase in wagering, particularly through legalised channels, highlights the growing popularity of sports betting in the U.S and with such a huge audience and also suggests there is greater consumer confidence when it comes to betting on huge sporting events.

Events that certainly get no greater than the Superbowl and it will be interesting to see what records can be broken in 2025.

