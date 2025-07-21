Survey reveals UK's pothole pain as data shows poor roads costing average person almost £1.5k

Your world

A survey has revealed that the average road user in the South West has suffered almost £1,500 worth of damage caused by potholes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK, conducted by OnePoll for car insurer NFU Mutual, 47% of respondents had damage caused to their vehicle as a result of potholes and poor road conditions, with 46% of people in Wales suffering damage.

The financial burden is accompanied by an increasing frustration at potholes, with 49% of respondents in the South West listing it as their main concern as a road user. Throughout the UK, half of all respondents cited it as their biggest concern as a road user – a 6% increase compared to six months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westcountry drivers were also among the worst hit by potholes, with the average road user suffering damage of £1417, 43% more than the UK average of £992. Only road users in London (£1525) were worse affected by pothole damage than those in the South West, with Welsh drivers also being badly hit (£1411).

Andrew Chalk, car insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Potholes are unfortunately now not only an annoyance, but a danger to road users and their property.

“Our tracker survey shows that half of people in the UK see potholes as their biggest concern as a road user, far surpassing any other worries, and this is no surprise given the average cost of damage caused by potholes is reaching £1,500 in some areas.

“It’s not just motorists impacted. As a campaigner for rural road safety, we know that potholes and poor road condition can put vulnerable road users like cyclists, runners, and horse riders at risk, either through collision or by having to come further into the road to avoid a pothole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The recently announced £1.6 billion road repair fund is welcome, but it certainly won’t eradicate the blight of potholes on our roads, so it’s worth all road users familiarising themselves with ways to mitigate damage where possible.”

In the Autumn Budget, the Government announced a £1.6 billion fund to repair England’s roads, with £500 million of this earmarked to fill seven million potholes per year. To receive their full share of this amount, local authorities must prove they are making progress in repairing potholes.

Potholes can damage vehicles or trailers in a number of ways, including bending axles or warping chassis, puncturing or otherwise damaging tyres or wheels, and cracking or breaking suspension components. As well as being dangerous for the driver, potholes can also bend or break components on bicycles and motorcycles.

Average cost of pothole damage by area

South West England £1,417 South East England £723 East of England £1,284 West Midlands £628 East Midlands £562 North East of England £426 North West of England £700 Yorkshire and the Humber £539 London £1,525 Wales £1,411 Scotland £1,105 Northern Ireland £682 UK £992

Andrew Chalk offers the following advice for avoiding pothole damage:

Always drive to the road conditions and remember that speed limits are limits, not targets. Rural roads in particular may be in poor condition but have a speed limit of 60mph.

Adjust when entering a section of road in poor condition, including reducing speed if necessary.

Leave a gap to the driver in front so you can see the road ahead of you, and pay attention to their movements.

Be aware that puddles, mud or other debris could be concealing a pothole.

If you cannot avoid a pothole, reduce your speed before hitting it, if possible, but don’t brake into the pothole. This can put extra stress on the wheels or suspension.

Similarly, do not swerve into or out of a pothole, as this can increase the risk of damage.

Watch out for vulnerable road users and be aware that they may need to move into the road or slow down to avoid potholes. Keep a sufficient gap to allow for this and only pass when it is clear and safe to do so.

Maintain your vehicle to minimise potential damage:

Windscreen chips can become cracks if they are unrepaired and you drive through a pothole.

Ensure tyres are inflated, as poor tyre pressure can increase the impact of potholes.

Think about trailers. Make sure they are maintained, connections are stable and tyres in a safe condition.