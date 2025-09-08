Sweden tops Europe for joy - while Brits trail behind

Gross Domestic Pleasure

New research by premium lager brand Menabrea has revealed where in Europe people are feeling the most joy and connection, and the UK is firmly at the bottom of the list.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey of 2,400 adults across 12 European countries scored nations on their “Gross Domestic Pleasure” (GDP), a new measure of daily joy.

Most Popular

While Sweden leads with 76/100, followed closely by Poland (75/100) and Hungary (72/100), the UK lags behind, scoring just 47 out of 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings show Brits are less likely than their European neighbours to indulge in life’s simple pleasures. Only 3% of UK respondents treat themselves daily, compared with 13% of French and Spanish people, 12% of Greeks, and 9% of Italians. Nearly a third of Brits (31%) admitted they often go a whole day without laughing once, while Italians laugh up to five times a day.

Europe’s Gross Domestic Pleasure League *

Sweden – 76 out of 100 Poland – 75 out of 100 Hungary – 72 out of 100 Spain – 69 out of 100 Portugal – 68 out of 100 Greece – 67 out of 100 Germany – 65 out of 100 France – 65 out of 100 Netherlands – 65 out of 100 Italy – 61 out of 100 Ireland – 59 out of 100 UK – 47 out of 100

*2,400 participants were asked, ‘How often do you treat yourself just because?’ The results have been weighted accordingly, taking into consideration external metrics which influence each country's GDP to create an appropriate score. Gross Domestic Pleasure, in its simplest form, is taking time to enjoy life, which has been equated to ‘treating yourself just because’.

Brits Are Skimping on Joy, Study Finds

The research also found that when Brits do treat themselves, many struggle to enjoy it. One in five said they feel guilty (13%) or uncomfortable (3%) when indulging, and almost half (47%) admitted responsibilities and obligations get in the way of joy.

By contrast, elsewhere in Europe, connection is central to daily life. In Portugal and the Netherlands, more than three-quarters (76%) said they share a meal or drink with someone they care about at least once a week. In the UK, one in five (20%) said they only do this once a month or less.

The Formula for Joy, according to psychologist Jo Hemmings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help Brits reclaim everyday pleasure, Menabrea has teamed up with behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings to create a formula for boosting “Gross Domestic Pleasure.”

The formula weighs the positive inputs of Social Connection (Sc), Rest & Recovery (R), Creativity & Flow (C), and Gratitude & Mindfulness (G), against the costs of Daily Demands (D), Time Scarcity (T), and Poor Sleep (U).

Eleanor Quigley, Brand Manager for Menabrea, commented: “For too long, Brits have been obsessed with the wrong GDP – Gross Domestic Product. The world measures success in output and exports but misses what really matters: joy and connection. Our formula reframes success by recognising the everyday experiences that truly enrich our lives.”

Jo Hemmings, Behavioural Psychologist, added: “Brits often don’t give themselves permission to pause. In Spain and Italy, connection and shared rituals are built into everyday life, but here in the UK, stress and responsibility get in the way. Our formula is about capturing those fleeting but vital moments – pausing, laughing, creating, connecting – and giving ourselves permission to enjoy them.”