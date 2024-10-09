Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami Honoured for Lifetime Achievement at the Community Inspiration Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, a celebrated figure in humanitarian relief, was recognised as the second runner-up for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Community Inspiration Awards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious award acknowledges his immense contributions through Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) and Dawat-e-Islami.

For over two decades, Mr Sami’s global humanitarian outreach has made a profound impact across 55 countries. His initiatives have brought critical aid to those in need, including disaster-stricken areas, and underdeveloped regions, demonstrating a tireless commitment to improving lives worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His humanitarian journey began with his leadership role in Dawat-e-Islami, an international organisation dedicated to the propagation of Islamic teachings and community welfare. Through this platform, Mr Sami has organised and spearheaded campaigns to assist disaster victims, address poverty, and improve access to health and education.

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami honoured at the Community Inspiration Awards, Birmingham 2024

One of Mr Sami’s most notable achievements has been his leadership in global earthquake relief operations, providing much-needed aid in regions affected by natural disasters. His efforts include the Turkey, Syria, and Morocco earthquake relief projects, which provided shelter, food, and medical care to countless victims. He was also instrumental in flood relief work in Pakistan, helping construct over 2,000 homes for displaced families and distributing thousands of tonnes of essential supplies.

Mr Sami’s water projects are another highlight of his work. With over 5,000 projects launched under his leadership, more than 500,000 people have gained access to clean water in regions like Tharparkar, Sindh, and countries across Africa, including Tanzania and Kenya. His dedication to environmental causes is also evident in his climate change awareness campaigns and the planting of thousands of trees to combat deforestation.

In addition to his international efforts, Mr Sami’s contributions in the United Kingdom have been equally impactful. He has taken a strong stand on social issues, leading campaigns to reduce crime in local communities by tackling knife crime, drugs, and gang culture. His initiatives have been widely praised by local authorities, including the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner and mayoral offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sami’s dedication to community health is reflected in his free health camps, which provide critical health checks and education on maintaining well-being. His efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic were particularly noteworthy, as he organised food parcel deliveries and supported vulnerable individuals across the UK￼.

This recognition as second runner-up for the Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Mr Sami’s unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes, both locally and globally. His work continues to inspire others, as he tirelessly strives to make a difference in the lives of those in need.