Taunton Town FC: Light at the end of the tunnel

Founded over a century ago, Taunton Town FC has been a cornerstone of the local community, bringing people together through ‘the love of the game’. The club has a history filled with memorable matches and significant achievements. Over the years, it’s become an integral part of Taunton town, taking on a deep sense of pride and camaraderie among the players and supporters.

Recognising the importance of the club and financial challenges it faced last season, local resident and founder of GB NRG, Jon Antoniou, made the decision to support/sponsor Taunton Town FC for the 2024-25 season, with GB NRG proudly displayed on all three kits.

GB NRG is a leading commercial solar and energy storage company based in Taunton and is well known for its dedication to environmental sustainability. Its involvement with the club aligns with its corporate values of giving back and making a positive impact on local communities. The company’s commitment goes beyond financial support. It is dedicated to building meaningful partnerships that include community outreach programs and sustainability initiatives.

Pictured are GB NRG’s Business Development Director Nathan Smith and Marketing Executive Luke Antoniou along with Peacocks’ Captain Tom Smith and Manager Richard Luffman.

Luke shared his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating: “We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting local initiatives. Taunton Town FC is more than just a football club, it’s a vital part of this community. We are proud to be their new back of kit sponsor and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership both on and off the pitch.”

Taunton Town FC Football Operations Manager Karl Lindsay remarked: “It’s great to have such a local leading company in the solar energy field sponsoring the back of our playing shirts for this season and refreshing for them to be involved with the club. We are grateful for their sponsorship and hope our partnership continues to develop further in the future as we strive for club growth and success and to become a focal point of the community.”

With GB NRG as their new kit sponsor, Taunton Town FC is poised for a brighter future. This partnership symbolises a fresh start and a renewed sense of hope for the club and its supporters. As the team prepares for change, they do so with the unwavering support of a dedicated sponsor and a united community. Together, they are ready to face the challenges ahead and strive for success, both on and off the pitch.

Join us in celebrating this new beginning by attending matches, supporting the club, buying a new kit and participating in community events. Together, we can ensure that Taunton Town FC continues to grow and succeed, bringing pride and joy to the local community.

Further details can be found at: www.gbnrg.co.uk