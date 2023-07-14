Thousands of fans across the UK have already been lucky enough to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour next year. However, the next round of presale events is on the horizon with Ticketmaster sending codes out today (14 July).

To have been lucky enough to secure tickets this week fans would have had to pre-order Taylor Swift’s tenth album ‘Midnights’ back in October, where there was also an option to sign up without purchasing the album. This Swift run event seemed to have been the best way to get tickets to the fans, with nerves at an all-time high as Ticketmaster launched their own presale event for the tour.

International fans watched from afar as disaster struck when US fans tried to get tickets and thousands were left without. There was such demand that the Ticketmaster site ended up crashing in 2022 for the North American tour, so fans know that getting their hands on Taylor Swift tickets is like finding gold dust.

In regards to the US Eras tour, Live Nation chairman, Greg Maffei, said “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” The ticket site recorded selling over two million tickets in one day as 14 million were onsite trying to checkout.

The registration for the Ticketmaster event itself proved just how many people in the UK were desperate for tickets, with waiting times to register reaching over an hour. It’s since been reported that around 14 million across the UK signed up for the presale event leading to reports that 70% of fans could be left without tickets.

Buzz Bingo previously revealed that, based on each stadium’s capacity across all confirmed shows, there are an estimated 750,076 tickets available for the tour, leaving over 2.1 million fans without tickets (75%). A predicted 2.9 million fans will be trying to obtain tickets in the UK, based on Ticketmaster data of how many people tried to get tickets to the 2023 tour in the US.

So, when will the Ticketmaster presale codes go out? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will we get Taylor Swift Ticketmaster presale codes?