Taylor Swift fans would rack up huge £14k bill to follow Eras
By the end of 2023, the Eras Tour had earned over $1 billion to become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, but how much would it have cost you to travel to every city on the tour?
New research from Stocklytics reveals that flying to all 51 cities on the tour in the order Taylor performs would set you back a staggering £14,194.04.
Starting at the popstars first concert in Glendale, Arizona and following each city Taylor visits, ending back in Vancouver, you would cover a distance of 101,385.79 Km or 62,998.19 miles.
Breaking the cost down means it would cost Swifities around £278.31 per location if they were to fly to each city.
Looking at just the UK and Ireland dates, where Taylor kicked things off in Edinburgh before visiting Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin, the total distance travelled is 1172.4 km or 728.5 miles.
Research reveals that travelling to each of these cities would set you back £123.57 by car, £164.14 by plane, with taking the train the most expensive option, costing you £478.69.
