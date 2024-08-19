Taylor Swift Sparks London Ticket and Tourism Boom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift mania has captured London as thousands of fans descend on Wembley for the Eras Tour.

It comes as new search engine analysis by Together Travel has found the true extent of the superstars influence, revealing a huge boost in people trying to get tickets.

In November 2022, when the tour was announced, people in London looked for things like Taylor Swift Tickets, Taylor Swift Wembley, and Taylor Swift Tour 143,670 times.

However, in the past month, this has leapt up to 190,860 – that’s a 32.85% rise.

Girl listening to music

Number of searches for Taylor Swift Tickets and 884 related keywords; Region; Nov-22; Jul-24; Percentage Rise (%)

London; 143,670; 190,860; 32.85%

This is set against the national picture, with England and Wales neck and neck leading the way.

Number of searches for Taylor Swift Tickets and 884 related keywords; Country; Nov-22; Jul-24; Percentage Rise (%)

Wales; 28,390; 39,460; 38.94%

England; 650,770; 897,670; 37.90%

Northern Ireland; 29,160; 39,080; 33.98%

Scotland; 81,840; 96,920; 18.41%

The tour coming to Wembley has also provided a huge boost to the London hotel sector, with a surge in bookings.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been monitoring availability across a number of hotel websites – with one revealing around 80% of places are usually fully booked, however, this has now increased to almost 90% on performance nights.

Another website saw a 33.6% drop in availability further highlighting Taylor Swift’s star power.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, “It’s amazing to see the tourism industry boom off the back of Taylor Swift’s success.

“The impact Taylor Swift has had on the industry really is astronomical, and a great boost to hotels in the capital.

“The numbers really are staggering and show the positive effect the entertainment industry can have on tourism when they work hand-in-hand.

“I hope everyone enjoys singing along to their favourite songs and love the show.”