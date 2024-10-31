Tech Fail: Unreliable tech is ruining key life events

From dying batteries to lost GPS signal, tech failures can turn major life moments into stressful situations.

A new survey of 3,000 UK and Ireland adults, commissioned for the arrival of HONOR Magic V3, has revealed the impact of technology glitches on our lives, with 1 in 3 respondents concerned tech failures could ruin significant life events, while 59% admitted to experiencing a tech fail during a key moment in life.

And the most dreaded tech fail of all? Their phone battery dying at an inopportune moment. Almost half of people (45%) say running out of battery would stress them out the most during major life milestones such as having a baby, moving house, going on a date, getting married, or attending a job interview.

Video calls are another source of angst, with 49% revealing they’re nervous when muting the microphone or turning off the camera during an important call, for fear they can still be seen or heard. 1 in 3 (36%) even admitted to saying or doing something embarrassing during a key video call when they thought they couldn’t be seen or heard.

Some of the most common tech fails people have experienced include accidentally pocket-dialling someone (36%), forgetting their charger when going away (34%), and smashing their phone screen (29%).

These tech fails are frustrating at any time, but during important life moments they become particularly infuriating – with unreliable technology having the ability to negatively impacting these events.

HONOR has playfully shone a light on the affect unreliable tech has on those looking for love, by delivering a modern parody of the classic song (I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight by Cutting Crew with a music video following a young romantic who’s failing to find love thanks to unreliable technology.

“People need to be able to rely on their tech so they can focus on the important moments in life” said Tony Ran, CEO, HONOR Europe. “Take those looking for love, they need a phone with long battery life, great connectivity, and the ability to survive the rough and tumble of the dating world.”

There are the more embarrassing tech fails as well, with 11% admitting to accidentally sending a flirty message to the wrong contact. 7% even revealed they’ve unwittingly sent a saucy snap to the wrong recipient!

While human error can’t always be avoided (double check who you’re sending that passionate message to folks), it’s clear people need reliable tech to allow them to live life worry-free.

The HONOR Magic V3 offers up superb battery life, excellent performance and supreme durability, giving users the confidence their tech won’t let them down... even if their date does.

Key research findings

1 in 3 are concerned tech failures could ruin significant life events 59% admitted to experiencing a tech fail during a key moment in life 45% say running out of battery would stress them out the most during major life milestones, with 39% saying the same about GPS navigating them to the wrong location. 49% are nervous when muting microphone or turning off camera during video calls 36% admit to saying or doing something embarrassing during a video call when they thought they couldn’t be seen or heard. 11% admit to accidentally sending a flirty message to the wrong contact 7% revealed they’ve unwittingly sent a saucy snap to the wrong recipient 91% said long battery life is important when choosing a new phone 62% would pay more for a smartphone designed to be durable ENDS