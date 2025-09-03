That's some feet: Daredevil trio scale UK's highest mountain Ben Nevis... barefoot

A daredevil trio climbed Ben Nevis BAREFOOT - despite some fellow hikers branding the brutal feat 'stupid'.

Matthew Finegan cooked up the plan to scale the UK's highest mountain without boots with hiking pals Sam Gradwell and Petar Antonijevic in January to raise charity cash.

Hardy hikers Matthew, 23, Sam, 22, and 25-year-old Petar ditched their trusty boots and spent a painstaking seven hours trekking 4,413 feet up the mountain on July 19.

After three hours of walking, the trio spent the final four hours crawling on their hands and knees when their battered feet couldn't take any more of the treacherous terrain.

In footage shared on social media, a grimacing Matthew compares trudging up the stony ascent as like 'stepping on kitchen knives'.

They were helped along the way by other mountain climbers who shouted words of encouragement, gave donations and even shots of whisky.

Despite some climbers doubting them and branding them 'stupid', they eventually made it to the summit.

After social media editor Matthew shared the challenge on TikTok, some warned against it and mountain safety guidance stresses the importance of appropriate footwear.

But Matthew was keen to emphasise they had boots with them for the descent, were first aid trained and 'had protocols in place'.

They decided to tackle the climb barefoot to raise cash for Keswick Mountain Rescue who help keep mountain climbers safe.

Matthew, from Sabden, Lancashire, said: "It was a euphoric feeling [at the summit]. It was quite emotional, a similar feeling to when we climbed the highest mountain in North Africa, just all hugging each other.

"My feet were feeling completely messed up. There weren't too many cuts, it was more bruising. I'd say the thing that kept us going mainly was each other. We were saying how much pain we were in but not one of us complained or had any doubts.

"The people on the mountains kept us going as well. Someone passed us shots of whisky, people were passing us food, water, people were donating. That kept us going.

"We met a couple of people as well who said 'you're never going to make it up, what you're doing is stupid. You'll never do it.' But that was our motivation to make it up.

"They're probably right, people think we're mad but that's the best compliment you can have."

They were inspired to tackle the climb barefoot after a perilous trek up Helvellyn in the Lake District last January.

Matthew said: "One particular challenge we did last year in January, we climbed Helvellyn on an arctic icy winter's day. It was very touch and go at times, we could have been seriously hurt or lost our lives.

"It was stupid in some way but you live and you learn when you do a hobby like this.

"After that we were in the pub and saying how thankful we were and how there was a very real chance we could have called Mountain Rescue to save us.

"Sam said as a joke, 'why don't we climb Ben Nevis in our bare feet.' We all shook hands on it and, as friends, if you shake your hand on something, it's like gospel."

The group donned their boots for the descent and when they finally reached the bottom they headed to an Indian restaurant to celebrate.

Matthew said: "People were giving us handshakes, it was like being a celebrity for the day. Everyone in Fort William knew who we were.

"I'd definitely do something like this again, we've got loads planned that we want to do. It was absolutely brutal.

"I'm first aid trained so it wasn't a completely stupid idea, we had protocols in place and we wore the shoes on the way back down as well.

"There was never a point where we would have given in."

The lads aimed to raise £500 for Keswick Mountain Rescue and, so far, have managed to double their original goal.

Social media users were overwhelmingly supportive of their fundraising efforts but urged caution against the climb, citing potential safety issues.

One user wrote: "It feels like a bit of a contradictory objective to risk needing to call out mountain rescue, in order to raise money for mountain rescue."

A second commented: "But...why?"

Another wrote: "Wow, that is true determination! Well done."

One added: "We actually saw you on this!! Glad you managed to make it to the top! Well done to you all."

A 'Be Adventure Smart' Mountain Rescue safety guide, produced in collaboration with AdventureSmartUK and Cicerone, advises hikers to wear suitable clothing and footwear, specifically 'footwear with a treaded sole that supports your ankles'.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ben-nevis-bare-foot